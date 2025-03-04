Japan ‘Pillar of Multilateralism’, Secretary-General Tells Tokyo Conference

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Tokyo Conference, held in Tokyo today:

I am pleased to send warm greetings to the Tokyo Conference. This year marks the eightieth anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the founding of the United Nations.

This milestone is a crucial opportunity to reaffirm enduring principles that emerged from one of humanity’s darkest hours: Peace through dialogue. Respect for human rights and international law. The promotion of social progress and sustainable development.

Japan is a leader in advancing these values and a pillar of multilateralism. Your commitment to international cooperation stands as a powerful example of how nations can transform historical legacies into positive change.

As we look to our world today, we are confronted with myriad challenges — from multiplying conflicts to the raging climate crisis, from rampant inequalities to artificial intelligence (AI) without sufficient guardrails.

Your conference’s theme this year reminds us that global challenges demand global solutions. In September, Member States of the United Nations adopted the Pact for the Future. The Pact charts a bold course for reforming multilateral institutions for the twenty-first century;

It calls for reforming the Security Council and the international financial architecture — so every nation, large and small, has a voice in shaping our collective future.

It seeks to prioritize prevention, mediation and peacebuilding; enhance coordination with regional organizations; and develop innovative approaches to emerging security challenges.

The Pact includes new strategies to end the use of chemical and biological weapons, the first global agreement on the international regulation of AI and the first multilateral agreement on nuclear disarmament in more than a decade.

As we prepare to mark the eightieth anniversary of the devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, we will continue to be guided by the inspiring example and vision of the hibakusha for a world free of nuclear weapons.

By bringing together government leaders and diverse voices from around the world, the Tokyo Conference offers an important platform to advance the Pact’s objectives and drive multilateralism into the future.

Let us seize this moment to strengthen the foundations of trust, solidarity and cooperation and write a new chapter in our shared journey towards lasting peace, dignity and progress.