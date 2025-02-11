Secretary-General, at Action Summit, Urges Working Together so Artificial Intelligence Expedites Sustainable Development, Not Creates World of ‘Haves and Have-Nots’

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, in Paris today:

Let me begin by thanking President Macron and Prime Minister Modi for convening this AI Action Summit. Let’s get straight to the point. Let’s look at the world around us beyond those who are in this room.

This meeting poses a fundamental question about our relationship with artificial intelligence: Are we ready for the future? The answer is easy. No. We may not even be ready for the present.

In what seems like the blink of an eye, AI has gone from the stuff of science fiction to a powerful force that is transforming our world. Reshaping the way we live, work and interact. Fuelling breakthroughs in education, healthcare, agriculture, but also testing our shared values and rights.

The power of AI carries immense responsibilities. Today, that power sits in the hands of a few. While some companies and some countries are racing ahead with record investments, most developing nations find themselves left out in the cold. This growing concentration of AI capabilities risks deepening geopolitical divides.

We must prevent a world of AI "haves" and "have-nots". We must all work together so that artificial intelligence can bridge the gap between developed and developing countries — not widen it. It must accelerate sustainable development — not entrench inequalities.

The United Nations offers an inclusive, transparent and effective platform for AI solidarity. And we are working to strengthen that platform. The Global Digital Compact, adopted at the Summit of the Future, established the first universal agreement on the governance of AI.

It brings the world together around a shared vision: One where technology serves humanity, not the other way around. The creation of an Independent International Scientific Panel on AI will be central to translating this vision into reality.

By pooling global expertise, this Scientific Panel will promote a common understanding of AI risks, benefits, opportunities and capabilities, and help bridge knowledge gaps. I urge everyone to support its creation without delay.

Member States also agreed to establish a Global Dialogue on AI Governance — within the United Nations — to ensure that all countries have a voice in shaping the future of AI. Through the Global Dialogue, we can align governance efforts around the world and reinforce their interoperability, uphold human rights in AI applications and prevent misuse.

The UN provides an inclusive forum for cooperation, complementing existing mechanisms such as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) AI Principles, Group of 7 (G7) and the Global Partnership on AI — as well as regional efforts by the African Union, European Union, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Council of Europe. And I am confident that discussions at this Summit will help enrich this Dialogue.

The Compact also calls for building AI capacity in developing nations. This is not only about technology diffusion. We need concerted efforts to build sustainable digital infrastructure at an unprecedented scale; foster talent and train workforces to develop, deploy and maintain AI systems; and ultimately, empower peoples and nations to become not just users, but active participants in the AI revolution.

A global AI capacity-building network, as proposed by my High-Level Advisory Body on AI, is an economic necessity and a moral imperative. Today’s launch of the AI Foundation for Public Interest is an important contribution.

I will soon present a report on innovative voluntary financing models and capacity-building initiatives to help all countries harness AI as a force for good.

Finally, we know that AI can be a force for climate action and energy efficiency. But, we also know AI power-intensive systems are already placing an unsustainable strain on our planet. So, it is crucial to design AI algorithms and infrastructures that consume less energy and integrate AI into smart grids to optimize power use. From data centres to training models, AI must run on sustainable energy so that it fuels a more sustainable future.

I began with a question. Let me end with a few more. Who decides what problems AI should or should not solve? Who benefits most from its deployment? Who bears the cost of its mistakes? These questions affect everyone — so the answers must also involve everyone.

It is in all our interests for Governments and technology leaders to commit to global guardrails, share best practices and shape fair policy and business models. The whole world benefits when development banks and the philanthropic community provide catalytic funding to jumpstart capacity-building worldwide. And we all stand to gain when academia and thought leaders help us navigate through this complex landscape.

AI is not standing still. Neither can we. Let us move for an AI that is shaped by all of humanity, for all of humanity. In other words, let’s make sure we are ready for the future. Right now.