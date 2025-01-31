Seeking Dialogue over Division, Confronting Hate Before It Takes Hold Is Key to Better Future, Secretary-General Stresses in International Day of Human Fraternity Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Human Fraternity, observed on 4 February:

On this International Day of Human Fraternity, we celebrate the values of equality, unity and mutual respect. Yet today, all over the world, we see a surge of discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance driving people apart and tearing at the fabric of societies.

It is the duty of all of us, including religious leaders, to seek dialogue over division, and confront hatred wherever we find it, before it takes hold and spreads.

The Declaration “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together” — co-authored by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El-Teyeb — is a blueprint for interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence. It is a powerful reminder that our shared commitment to human rights and dignity is the foundation of a better future for all.

Inspired by this Declaration, let us recognize that we are one human family — rich in diversity, equal in dignity and rights, and united in solidarity. Together, we can pave the way for a more peaceful, inclusive and just world for all people.