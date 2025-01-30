Voluntary Contributions to Peacebuilding Fund ‘Remain Paramount’, Secretary-General Stresses, Urging Countries Provide Additional Support

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the opening of the ambassadorial-level formal meeting on the annual report and election of officers of the Peacebuilding Commission, in New York today:

It is a pleasure to be here with you today. I wish to start by congratulating the Member States that have recently been elected to the Peacebuilding Commission. I also congratulate Brazil for leading the Peacebuilding Commission during its eighteenth session and welcome Germany’s candidacy for the chair of the nineteenth session.

Our world is in trouble. We see spreading conflicts and widening geopolitical divisions. We face a deepening climate crisis and widening inequalities. We are confronting the proliferation of weapons and the spread of disinformation. All of this and more makes the work of the Peacebuilding Commission more critical than ever.

I want to salute the Commission for its vital advisory role to the Security Council, including in the context of UN mission transitions. I also recognize your important convening role within the UN and beyond — engaging civil society, the private sector, international and regional organizations, and financial institutions.

Now we have the chance to consolidate and expand that work. The Pact for the Future charts a course to reforming international cooperation — including by prioritizing prevention, mediation and peacebuilding. It seeks to break siloes by advancing coordination with regional organizations, developing innovative approaches and fostering the full participation of women, youth and marginalized groups in peace processes. And fundamentally, the Pact calls for strengthening the Peacebuilding Commission.

This year’s Review of the Peacebuilding Architecture offers an opportunity to further advance these efforts and strengthen the role of the Peacebuilding Commission — namely its relationship with the Security Council.

My recent report on Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace lays out concrete suggestions around inflection points where the Commission can help catalyse national efforts. This includes working to fully empower the Commission to mobilize political and financial support for nationally owned peacebuilding and prevention strategies.

As the review unfolds, I encourage the Commission to draw on its rich experience to guide deliberations at the General Assembly and Security Council — with actionable recommendations towards strengthening the peacebuilding architecture and transforming people’s lives.

This brings me to a vital issue: financing. The General Assembly’s approval of assessed contributions to the Peacebuilding Fund marks an important step. But, it is still a far cry from the “quantum leap” of $500 million per year that is needed. As many Member States have highlighted, voluntary contributions remain paramount — and I encourage countries to provide additional support to the Fund.

Given the urgent and expanding needs for peacebuilding support, I trust that the Review of the Peacebuilding Architecture will further examine how to ensure the predictability, adequacy and sustainability of the Fund — including by exploring innovative financing mechanisms, public-private partnerships and blended funding models.

We must never waver in our commitment to pursue, achieve and sustain peace.

The Peacebuilding architecture — consisting of the Peacebuilding Commission, the Peacebuilding Support Office and the Peacebuilding Fund — working together with UN country teams, are essential tools to help translate aspirations into reality.

I look forward to continuing to work with you all to strengthen our peacebuilding architecture and help build a world of peace and prosperity for all largely thanks to your precious intervention.