Secretary-General Urges Immediate End to Violence against Civilians in Colombia Following Recent Clashes between Armed Groups

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the recent violence in the Catatumbo region of Colombia involving clashes between armed groups.

He condemns the killing of civilians, including former combatants who signed the 2016 Final Peace Agreement, human rights defenders and social leaders, and is concerned by the reported displacement of thousands of civilians.

He takes note of the suspension by the Government of Colombia of its dialogue with the National Liberation Army (ELN).

The Secretary-General calls for an immediate cessation of acts of violence against the civilian population and for unhindered humanitarian access.

The United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia has assisted in the evacuation of persons at risk and UN agencies are making their support available to the Government's humanitarian response.

The Secretary-General reiterates the importance of fully implementing the Final Peace Agreement as the cornerstone for consolidating peace in Colombia.