All Countries Must Contribute to Global Goal of Tripling Renewable Capacity by 2030, Says Secretary-General, in Message for Clean Energy Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Clean Energy, observed on 26 January:

This year, renewables are projected to become the world’s largest source of electricity generation for the first time. Meanwhile, their prices keep plummeting.

On the International Day of Clean Energy, we celebrate this revolution. But, we also recognize the challenges ahead.

The end of the fossil fuel age is certain. But, Governments must ensure that it comes swiftly and fairly. This is crucial to save us from the worst of the climate crisis, and to connect every person to clean energy — lifting millions out of poverty.

This year offers an unparalleled opportunity for countries to align their climate ambitions with their national energy and development strategies. All countries have committed to produce new national climate action plans aligned with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C. They must deliver with plans that cover all greenhouse gases and sectors, map a just fossil fuel phase-out and contribute to the global goal to triple renewables capacity by 2030.

The G20 have the largest capacities and responsibilities — they must lead. All this must be achieved in line with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. But, all countries must do more.

We also need action to get finance flowing to the renewables revolution in emerging markets and developing economies. That includes increasing the lending capacity of multilateral development banks, tackling the high cost of capital and taking effective action on debt.

On the International Day of Clean Energy, let’s commit to an international era of clean energy with speed, justice and collaboration at its core.