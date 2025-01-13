Humanity, Not Artificial Intelligence, May Remain at Centre of Learning, Education Systems, Secretary-General Says in Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Education, observed on 24 January:

Education is a basic human right and an essential building block for every person to reach their full potential, and for societies and economies to grow and flourish.

Today’s rapid technological breakthroughs — like artificial intelligence (AI) — hold enormous promise to support students of all ages across their learning journeys.

But, the tremendous rewards are matched by some daunting risks. As AI-driven systems become more powerful, human intention and machine-driven impacts can easily misalign.

This year’s International Day of Education reminds us that unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence also depends on keeping human agency — and human rights — at the heart of this rapidly evolving technology.

We must ensure that artificial intelligence supports students and teachers through access to information and cutting-edge curricula and other learning tools.

And we must work to guarantee that all users have the tools and knowledge required to use this technology smartly, safely and ethically — including through the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) Competency Frameworks to support learners and teachers as they incorporate artificial intelligence into their learning.

The recently adopted Global Digital Compact includes further critical steps to help ensure that humanity retains control over the development and governance of artificial intelligence, rather than the other way around.

Artificial intelligence must never replace the essential human elements of learning. On this important day, let’s commit to keeping humanity at the centre of education systems, everywhere.