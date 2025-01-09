Secretary-General Congratulates Joseph Aoun on Election as President of Lebanon

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates Joseph Aoun on his election as President of Lebanon.

Following a prolonged presidential vacuum of over two years, the Secretary-General welcomes this important development. He encourages the swift formation of a new government, to address the needs and aspirations of the Lebanese people, including with respect to preserving the country’s security and stability, strengthening State authority across Lebanon as well as advancing much-needed reforms. The United Nations underscores its continued commitment and support in this regard.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations commitment to support the strengthening of the sovereignty, stability and political independence of Lebanon in accordance with the Taif Accord and Baabda declaration, and the effective implementation of Security Council resolutions 1701 (2006), 1559 (2004) and other relevant resolutions, which are essential to the stability of Lebanon and the region.