‘Shocked and Saddened’ by Wildfire Devastation in United States, Secretary-General Says United Nations Stands Ready to Provide Assistance if Needed

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is shocked and saddened by the widespread devastation caused by the fast-moving wildfires in the Los Angeles area in California.

He extends his sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. His thoughts are with the tens of thousands of people who have been forced to evacuate, as well as with the residents whose homes have been destroyed.

The Secretary-General commends the courage of the thousands of firefighters and first responders doing everything they can in extremely difficult conditions.

The United Nations stands ready to provide assistance if needed.