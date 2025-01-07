SG/SM/22514
Secretary-General Offers Condolences after Deadly Earthquake in China
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General is profoundly saddened by the devastating loss of life caused by the earthquake that struck the Tibet Autonomous Region of China today.
He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured and expresses his sincere condolences to the victims’ families.
The United Nations is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide support if requested.