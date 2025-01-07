Meetings Coverage and Press Releases

Secretary-General Offers Condolences after Deadly Earthquake in China

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is profoundly saddened by the devastating loss of life caused by the earthquake that struck the Tibet Autonomous Region of China today.

He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured and expresses his sincere condolences to the victims’ families.

The United Nations is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide support if requested.

