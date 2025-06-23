Secretary-General Appoints Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa of Mongolia United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa of Mongolia as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, with the host Government’s approval, effective 22 June.

Ms. Radnaaragchaa brings 25 years of rich experience in sustainable development across Europe and Central Asia, marked by progressive leadership roles.

Prior to her appointment as Resident Coordinator, she served as Regional Adviser on Environment at the UN Economic Commission for Europe (ECE), where she successfully repositioned the function of ECE representative in several UN country teams. In this capacity, she also provided targeted advisory services and technical expertise to 17 UN programme countries in Europe and Central Asia, facilitating their implementation of ECE conventions, norms and standards.

Before joining ECE in 2014, Ms. Radnaaragchaa built an extensive career in sustainable development and natural resources management at national, regional and international levels. She served as a senior officer with the Ministry of Nature and Environment of Mongolia and subsequently fulfilled various assignments with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the German Society for International Cooperation and consulting companies. Her areas of expertise encompass policy analysis and formulation, transboundary cooperation, partnership building, participatory natural resource management, capacity development and programme management.

Ms. Radnaaragchaa holds a master’s degree in environmental management from Flinders University, Australia. She is married and has two children.