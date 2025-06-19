Secretary-General Appoints Rana Taha of Jordan United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tunisia

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Rana Taha of Jordan as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tunisia, with the host Government’s approval, effective 19 June.

Ms. Taha has over 20 years of diverse experience working for United Nations agencies, funds and programmes, and UN peacekeeping and special political missions. Prior to her appointment as Resident Coordinator in Tunisia, she served as a Team Leader and the senior Peace and Development Adviser for the United Nations in Kenya.

From 2015 to 2019, she held several positions in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations at UN Headquarters, where she managed the Middle East/North Africa Regional Programme for Peacekeeping and Special Political Missions.

Ms. Taha served in UN missions in Lebanon — the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) — and Sudan — the United Nations Mission in the Sudan (UNMIS) and African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) — including as a Special Assistant and Adviser to successive representatives of the Secretary-General from 2007 to 2015.

From 2003 to 2007, she served as the representative for Interpeace and the Programme Manager at the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Earlier in her career, she was a research fellow at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research in Switzerland from 2001 to 2002.

She holds a master’s degree in international relations and public policy from McMaster University and a master’s degree in sociology from the University of Jordan. Ms. Taha is married with one son.