Secretary-General Appoints María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia Personal Envoy on Cyprus

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus. Following the conclusion of the informal meeting in Cyprus in a broader format, held in Geneva on 17 and 18 March, the Secretary-General has asked Ms. Holguín to re-engage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Ms. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.

Ms. Holguín brings extensive diplomatic experience at the highest levels, including as Minister for Foreign Affairs of Colombia (2010-2018). She also served as delegate of the President of Colombia at the Peace Process Negotiation in Havana (2015-2016) and was a member of the Cabinet for Post-Conflict (2017-2018). Previous posts in her diplomatic career include the position of Permanent Representative of Colombia to the United Nations, Ambassador to Venezuela and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Ms. Holguín holds a degree in political science from the Universidad de Los Andes in Bogotá. She also studied at the Centre d´Études Diplomatiques et Stratégiques and at the Université Paris–Sorbonne in Paris. In addition to Spanish, she speaks English and French.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/2255 of 5 January 2024.