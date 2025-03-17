Secretary-General Appoints Antonio Aranibar of Bolivia United Nations Resident Coordinator in Equatorial Guinea

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Antonio Aranibar of Bolivia as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Equatorial Guinea, with the host Government’s approval, on 16 March.

Mr. Aranibar brings more than 20 years’ experience in sustainable development, governance and peacebuilding to the role. Prior to his appointment in Equatorial Guinea, he served as the UN Special Adviser to the Office of the Resident Coordinator in Venezuela from 2019 to 2024, where he supported the search for negotiated solutions to a protracted crisis, including through social and humanitarian agreements. He was Head of Office of the UN Verification Mission in Medellin, Colombia, from 2016 to 2018, where he supported the implementation of the peace process between the Colombian State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

From 2013 to 2016, he was a researcher at the Central American Institute of Business Administration (INCAE) and Global Network Director of the Social Progress Index, a leading indicator to track progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Aranibar served as the Director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Political Analysis and Prospective Scenarios Project, an initiative promoted by the United Development Programme (UNDP) in Latin America with proven impact in conflict prevention, dialogue promotion and institutional reform. In this capacity, he served as Special Adviser to the United Nations in more than 20 countries from 2008 to 2013 using future studies for preventive diplomacy as well as for policy advocacy on development policies and institutional reforms.

He began his career in UNDP Bolivia as an economist of the Human Development Network and Senior Policy Adviser.

Mr. Aranibar holds a master’s degree in econometrics from the Autonomous University of Madrid in Spain and a bachelor’s degree in economic development from the University of Paris IX-Dauphine in France. He is fluent in Spanish, English, French and Portuguese. He is married and the proud father of three children.