Secretary-General Appoints Anthony Ngororano of Rwanda UN Resident Coordinator in Madagascar

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Anthony Ngororano of Rwanda as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Madagascar, with the host Government’s approval, on 1 March 2025.

Mr. Ngororano has over 20 years of experience in sustainable development in leadership roles across the UN system and prior to this in the private sector. Most recently, he served as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative to Kenya. Prior to that, he served as UNDP Resident Representative to Mauritania.

Before his role in Mauritania, Mr. Ngororano served as Chief of the Executive Board Branch in the Office of the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in New York and he held several posts in UN-Women, including Country Representative in Haiti and Chief of the Africa Section in New York.

He served as the Senior Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister of Rwanda with the rank of Permanent Secretary and prior to that he held diverse positions with UNDP including Country Adviser in the Regional Bureau for Africa in New York, and in a range of policy, planning and programme roles in Nigeria, Zambia, and Rwanda.

He also worked as an investment banker with Citigroup N.A in Kenya and Tanzania after starting his career as an economist in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in Uganda.

Mr. Ngororano holds masters’ degrees in development economics and international relations from the University of East Anglia and the University of Sussex respectively. He also holds a Master of Arts degree with honours in economics from the University of Edinburgh.