Secretary-General Appoints Arnaud Peral of France United Nations Resident Coordinator in Philippines

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Arnaud Peral of France as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Philippines, with the host Government’s approval, on 1 February.

Mr. Peral was most recently the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tunisia since 2020. Prior to that, he served successively as United Nations Resident Coordinator and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Ecuador, UNDP Country Director in Colombia, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in México and then Brazil, Programme Manager and Chief of Staff in UNDP´s Regional Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean in New York and Programme Officer in UNDP Cuba.

Prior to joining the UN system in 2000, Mr. Peral served as Cooperation Counsellor for Scientific and Technical Cooperation in the French Embassy in Cuba, Research Assistant in the Ministry of Environment in France and Research Assistant in public policy in the Ministry of Agriculture in Chile.

Mr. Peral holds a master’s degree in development economics from the University of Paris X-Nanterre and a bachelor’s degree in economic policy from the University Pierre Mendes France, Grenoble.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1982 of 17 September 2020.