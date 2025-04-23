Marine Biodiversity Treaty Preparatory Commission Continues Consideration of Subsidiary Bodies, Clearing-House Mechanism

The commission responsible for preparing for the entry into force of a new treaty on marine biodiversity continued its first session today, with speakers urging gender balance and equitable geographic representation in the membership of subsidiary bodies established under the accord and commenting on modalities for the instrument’s Clearing-House Mechanism.

The treaty, formally known as the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, was adopted on 19 June 2023. The first session of the Preparatory Commission for the Agreement’s entry into force and for the first meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the instrument is being held from 14 to 25 April in New York. (Coverage of the Commission’s first session to date is available here.)

Before the first session began, the Agreement had 112 signatories; 21 of whom had also ratified the accord. Thailand announced on 17 April that it had become the 113th signatory to the Agreement.

“The global ocean treaty is a beacon of hope in these turbulent times,” said Jane Fonda, actor and activist, as she addressed the Commission on behalf of Greenpeace. Noting an increasingly divided world where global cooperation is being questioned, she appealed for urgent “action back in your capitals” to ensure that at least 60 countries ratify the treaty in 2025 to “keep the 30-by-30 target alive” — a global target to protect at least 30 per cent of the world’s land and ocean areas by 2030. “This isn’t just about protecting the oceans; it’s about protecting ourselves,” she underscored.

Delegates Continue Deliberations on Subsidiary Bodies

The Commission, having previously completed its consideration of the Scientific and Technical Body and the finance committee envisioned by the Agreement, focused today on the remaining three subsidiary bodies — the Capacity-Building and Transfer of Marine Technology Committee, the Access and Benefit-Sharing Committee and the Implementation and Compliance Committee.

Capacity-Building and Transfer of Marine Technology Committee

The representative of Palau, speaking for the Alliance of Small Island States, emphasized that this Committee should prioritize the development of needs-assessment guidelines. The creation of a draft to this end could be conducted by the UN Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, and must consider existing similar work by relevant global, regional, subregional and sectoral organizations. She also called for monitoring frameworks specifically for small island developing States, and as a result, a specific section for small island developing States in the reports of subsidiary bodies.

Saint Lucia’s representative, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), concurred, adding that the Committee must review the support required, provided and mobilized, as well as gaps in meeting the assessed needs of developing State Parties. Further, it should measure performance based on agreed indicators and review results-based analyses. She envisioned 21 Committee members: three from each of the five UN regional groups; two from least developed countries; two from small island developing States; and two from landlocked developing countries.

The delegate of the Marshall Islands, speaking for the Pacific small island developing States, underscored that capacity-building should extend to marine genetic resources — including benefit-sharing, area-based management tools and environmental-impact assessments. This Committee must operate with other subsidiary bodies to ensure a holistic approach and avoid duplication or overlap, he said. Additionally, it must interact with other relevant bodies, while recognizing the special circumstances and needs of Pacific small island developing States.

India’s delegate, on that note, proposed “partnership development” as a specific function for the Committee. This committee should promote and facilitate partnerships between developed and developing countries to ensure equitable marine-technology transfer, he urged.

Access and Benefit-Sharing Committee

The representative of Barbados, speaking for CARICOM, said that this Committee should be able to establish an ad hoc committee of experts to provide advice on specific issues as needed. On the selection criteria for its members, she said that States could be encouraged to consider nominating early career ocean professionals. Echoing other delegations, she said that members should serve in their personal individual capacity, nominated by States and elected by the Conference of the Parties. She envisioned 15 members, mindful of gender balance and the inclusion of experts from small island developing States, least developed countries and landlocked developing countries.

The delegate of the Cook Islands, speaking for the Pacific small island developing States, noted that the Committee’s work must reflect the special circumstances of such States and support their ability to implement the Agreement. Further, she expressed openness to bespoke rules of procedure, as the Committee’s functions should be approached with flexibility. She also called for transparency in decision-making, membership nomination and meeting protocol, and for the interests and participation of Indigenous and local communities to be reflected and ensured.

On that, Canada’s representative voiced support for the ad hoc panel of experts proposed by CARICOM, stressing that subsidiary bodies must include representatives from Indigenous Peoples organizations to best consider how to incorporate their knowledge. Noting proposals for members to serve terms of either four or six years, he questioned whether members serving a total of 8 to 12 years — if elected for a second term — would be effective. Instead, to ensure the inclusion of new voices in deliberations, he suggested that any second term be shorter in duration than the first.

Colombia’s representative, speaking for the Core Latin American Group, said that the Committee should establish guidelines for transparent, equitable sharing of both monetary and non-monetary benefits. Meanwhile, the Group is examining similar bodies, such as those established under the Nagoya Protocol and the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework, to learn lessons from such mechanisms. And pointing out that some of the Committee’s functions depend on discussions still ongoing, she underscored the need for sufficient flexibility so that it can incorporate new rules as such functions develop.

Implementation and Compliance Committee

Several delegations underscored that this Committee should be facilitative in nature and operate in a transparent, non-adversarial and non-punitive manner, as envisioned by the Agreement.

The representatives of the Russian Federation and Iran added that the Committee should also be non-political and non-intrusive. The former further noted that the Committee should — in advance — identify any inconsistencies with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. The idea of Committee members working in their personal capacity is not “entirely clear”, she pointed out, adding: “The most important thing is that all the parties to the Convention on the Law of the Sea must be able to participate in the work of the Committee as observers.”

Meanwhile, the representative of Côte d’Ivoire, speaking for the African Group, said that the Committee should focus on identifying and addressing systemic issues related to treaty implementation, while also helping States overcome barriers to compliance. “The Committee should publish annual implementation-trend reports and maintain a repository of best practices to promote peer learning,” she said. She also proposed that the Committee be composed of 20 to 24 members, adding that its composition must respect gender balance, geographical representation and technical expertise.

However, the representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, noted: “While it is too early to suggest a specific number of members, we consider it important that the different UN regional groups are equitably represented, and that it should have a limited membership.” Additional rules of procedure for the Committee should set out practical details that enable it to monitor compliance in a timely manner, he added.

The United Kingdom’s delegate, noting the work of the Compliance Committee under the Basel Convention, said that cooperation between the Agreement’s Implementation and Compliance Committee and similar bodies established under other international frameworks and bodies can support the Committee in developing its work programme and methods of work.

Delegates Also Continue Discussion on Agreement’s Clearing-House Mechanism

In the afternoon, the Commission resumed its consideration of modalities for the operation of the “Clearing-House Mechanism” established by the Agreement.

“It may be worthwhile to consider a phased or incremental approach to the design and operationalization” of the Mechanism, said Samoa’s delegate, speaking for the Alliance of Small Island States. “Some functions might not need to be up and running right away,” he pointed out, adding that mapping the Mechanism’s functions and potential linkages across the pillars of the Agreement could help inform this phased approach.

Similarly, the representative of Mexico, speaking for the Core Latin American Group, said that a flowchart showing the links between the Mechanism, the Agreement’s secretariat, its subsidiary bodies and other global, regional, subregional and sectoral bodies would “contribute to a better understanding of the roles and operational links of the Mechanism”.

The Bahamas’ representative, who spoke for CARICOM, was among several speakers who underscored the need for the Mechanism to employ experts who have successfully implemented similar mechanisms and could share their experiences. Their perspectives could be useful on a number of matters, including on how to use technology and artificial intelligence (AI) — while incorporating a human component — in a cost-effective manner. Experts could also advise on how the Mechanism could interact with traditional knowledge and ensure data security, she added.