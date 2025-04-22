Preparatory Commission for Ocean Biodiversity Treaty Continues First Session, Begins Discussion of Accord’s Clearing-House Mechanism

The commission tasked with preparing for the entry into force of a new treaty on marine biodiversity continued its first session today, tackling matters such as how the accord’s Clearing-House Mechanism will function, where the agreement’s secretariat will be based and what rules of procedure should govern the various subsidiary bodies established under the instrument.

The treaty, formally known as the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, was adopted on 19 June 2023. The first session of the Preparatory Commission for the Agreement’s entry into force and for the first meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the instrument is being held from 14 to 25 April in New York. It focuses on practical issues, addressed in a series of informal working groups involving Member States and other stakeholders. (Coverage of the Commission’s first session to date is available here.)

Before the first session began, the Agreement had 112 signatories; 21 of whom had also ratified the accord. Thailand announced on 17 April that it had become the 113th signatory to the Agreement. It will enter into force 120 days after the date of deposit of the sixtieth instrument of ratification, approval, acceptance or accession thereto. Pursuant to the Agreement, the first meeting of the Conference of the Parties shall be convened by the United Nations Secretary-General no later than one year after the Agreement’s entry into force.

Delegates Discuss Modalities for Agreement’s Clearing-House Mechanism

In the afternoon, the Commission considered modalities for the operation of the “Clearing-House Mechanism” established by the Agreement, conceived as a centralized platform to help Parties access, provide and disseminate information relating to implementation of the accord. Managed by the Agreement’s secretariat, this open-access platform would fulfil a range of functions, including matching capacity-building needs with available support and with providers for the transfer of marine technology.

Samoa’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States, underscored that this mechanism must recognize the special requirements of developing-State Parties. Given the unique challenges faced by small island developing States — such as poor Internet connectivity and limited human and technological infrastructure — the Mechanism must tailor capacity-building accordingly. The Mechanism should be accessible on mobile-friendly platforms and provide multi-language support, he added.

Iraq’s delegate, speaking for the Group of 77 developing countries and China, echoed those points, urging enhanced access for developing countries to information and data, capacity-building, technology transfer and funding opportunities. He also highlighted the need for training and scientific scholarships for such countries. “It is of practical utility to also explore cohesion and coordination and structuring communication among the subsidiary bodies,” he said.

Similarly, Senegal’s speaker, speaking for the African Group, stressed the importance of equal access to the Mechanism. Given the digital divide, “offline access should be considered as a fundamental feature of this Mechanism”, he said. Welcoming proposals for multilingual support, a user-friendly interface and interoperability with other data systems, he said the Mechanism should focus on genuine partnerships — “and not just the storing of data”.

Vanuatu’s delegate, speaking for the Pacific small island developing States, pointed out that the Mechanism will need sustainable financial resources and should be adequately staffed with experts who are experienced in working with small Governments — as some States may have limited experience with a mechanism of this kind. She also underscored the need for a “rights-based approach” and respect for the traditional knowledge of Indigenous Peoples and local communities. The Mechanism should be user-friendly and “future-proof”, she added.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s representative, speaking for the Core Latin American Group, offered technical suggestions for the Mechanism, including the provision of different levels of access and user privileges, depending on user type. He also proposed the establishment of an open-ended committee, which would design a pilot project to ensure the Mechanism’s initial set-up, identify good practices, develop functional prototypes and test key tools, such as a “BBNJ standardized batch identifier”.

In a similar vein, the delegate of the Bahamas, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), said that protocols must be in place to assist users in accessing the platform — or parts of it — offline, where possible, when faced with connectivity challenges. It may be useful to consider the designation of focal points to assist in managing system users, she added.

China’s representative called for a phased approach to implementing the Mechanism while prioritizing important functionalities, such as providing a “standard batch identifier” for marine genetic resources. She also suggested the creation of a linkage platform between the Clearing-House Mechanism and existing information-exchange mechanisms, which would facilitate queries for marine genetic resources and activities.

Speakers also Address Functioning of Agreement’s Secretariat

Another topic discussed today was the functioning of the Agreement’s secretariat, including the eventual site of its seat. In addition to the representative of Chile offering his country as a host for the secretariat, Belgium’s speaker presented the case for her country as a base.

The representative of South Africa, speaking for the African Group, said that the eventual host country must ensure all delegations’ smooth, equal participation, freedom of movement and access to local services for secretariat staff and delegates. This, she stressed, must be applicable irrespective of existing relations between the host country and that of a participant. She also voiced support for a proposed “BBNJ visa”, adding that waiving visa requirements or providing visas on arrival could also be considered.

For his part, the representative of Palau, speaking for the Alliance of Small Island States, proposed establishing a formal timeline for countries to express their interest and develop proposals for hosting the secretariat. “All potential host candidates must be publicly disclosed to all parties in a comprehensive manner,” he said, underscoring the need for a transparent process — given that this is “a critical institutional decision that will shape the Agreement’s effectiveness for the years to come.”

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago’s delegate, speaking for CARICOM, said that the Preparatory Commission can guide the Conference of the Parties to facilitate the selection of the secretariat’s seat by the Conference’s first meeting. In that context, she underscored the need for transparency and clarity. And, while citing past practice by some treaty bodies, she advised against the Commission establishing selection criteria for the seat, which some could view as a “politicized undertaking”.

Discussion on Rules of Procedure Continues

In the morning, the Commission resumed its discussion of the rules of procedure to govern the Conference of the Parties, with the representative of Singapore — speaking for the Alliance of Small Island States — among many who voiced support for the mutatis mutandis application of the Conference’s procedural rules to subsidiary bodies established under the Agreement. While calling this a “failsafe”, he urged further examination to determine if each body would benefit from its own set of rules.

The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, also supported this mutatis mutandis application. Additionally, he noted the absence of rules concerning the election of members to subsidiary bodies. Finally, on the representative of the United Kingdom’s suggestion that the role of the Conference’s Bureau could be elucidated in the rules of procedure similar to the manner employed by the International Seabed Authority, he said: “We looked at the language overnight and believe that this is a good precedent to follow.”

Morocco’s delegate, speaking for the African Group, similarly voiced support for the mutatis mutandis application of the Conference of the Parties’ rules of procedure to subsidiary bodies. The representative of Iran agreed, stating this would provide legal clarity and ensure smooth functioning. “We believe that the main objective of additional rules of procedure is to ensure the effective functioning of subsidiary bodies, and not to complicate their work,” he said.

However, Argentina’s representative, speaking for the Core Latin American Group, stated that a general mutatis mutandis application will not be able to regulate everything related to the effective functioning of subsidiary bodies. Therefore, additional rules of procedure will be necessary. Depending on how discussions progress, the Commission could define whether it would be preferable to have a series of additional rules for subsidiary bodies as a whole or individual rules for each one of them, he added.

Similarly, while calling mutatis mutandis application “a first step in the right direction”, Switzerland’s delegate voiced concern about other delegations’ proposal to enable subsidiary bodies to adopt specific rules as they deem fit. He instead suggested the drafting of a “model rules of procedure” to ensure oversight of different applicable rules. Türkiye’s speaker, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of aligning the rules of procedure with the Agreement’s “without-prejudice” clause and its provisions limiting the application of area-based management tools to areas beyond national jurisdiction.

Offering a non-governmental perspective, the observer for the North-East Atlantic Fisheries Commission voiced hope that the Commission — as it drafts relevant rules of procedure — will enable and support the full engagement of regional fisheries-management organizations in that process. Such organizations, he noted, possess practical experience and expertise that can benefit or inform the detailed processes of subsidiary bodies established under the Agreement.