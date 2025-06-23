Security Council Committee on Libya Meets with Libyan Investment Authority

On 12 December 2024, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya held informal consultations to meet with a delegation from the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA), an entity subject to the assets freeze measures imposed by resolutions 1970 (2011) and 1973 (2011), as modified by resolution 2009 (2011). The Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on Libya, as well as the Finance Expert, participated virtually as observers.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the LIA, Dr. Ali Mahmoud Hassan Mohammed, briefed the Committee on various aspects of the LIA’s operations, including the negative impact of the assets-freeze management. The Permanent Representative of Libya to the United Nations, Ambassador Taher el-Sonni, made introductory and concluding remarks.

Committee members engaged in an interactive discussion with the LIA, highlighting the importance of protecting Libya’s frozen assets for the benefit of the Libyan people.