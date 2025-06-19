Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning South Sudan Draws Attention to Panel of Experts’ Recommendation on Arms Embargo Exemption Procedures

On 25 November 2024, in accordance with paragraph 18 of resolution 2731 (2024), the Panel of Experts on South Sudan transmitted its interim report to the President of the Security Council (document S/2024/855). The report is available on the Committee’s website via the following link: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/2206/panel-of-experts/reports.

In this connection, the Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan wishes to draw attention of all Member States to make use of the exemption procedures outlined in resolutions 2206 (2015) and 2428 (2018), most recently extended by resolution 2731 (2024), if considering the transfer of lethal military equipment to the territory of South Sudan, or facilitating the travel of individuals subject to the restrictive measures established by these resolutions.