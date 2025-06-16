Security Council Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti Discusses Programme of Work, Interim Report of Panel of Experts

On 5 June 2025, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti held informal consultations to discuss the Panel of Experts' programme of work and interim report, submitted in pursuance of paragraph 10 of resolution 2752 (2024).

During the meeting, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the Panel's programme of work since the renewal of its mandate by resolution 2752 on 18 October 2024, followed by presentation of the findings contained in the Panel's interim report covering October 2024 to February 2025. The Coordinator informed that, during the current mandate, the Panel had visited Haiti on multiple occasions, as well as other countries in the region.

The Coordinator noted that in the last year, the security situation in Haiti had deteriorated significantly with gangs moving closer to seizing control of the capital. The Coordinator also noted that arms trafficking continued, with gangs acquiring larger caliber weapons, and that human rights violations had increased significantly.

Members of the Committee welcomed the briefing by the Coordinator and expressed support and appreciation for the work of the Panel. Committee members reiterated their readiness to continue considering information submitted by the Panel of Experts with the view to ensuring the effective implementation of the sanctions regime, including by updating the 2653 Sanctions list. Members of the Committee also noted their concern about the deteriorating security situation.