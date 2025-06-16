Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Adds One Entry to Its Sanctions List

On 16 June 2025, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2734 (2024) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.436 Name: 1: ABUBAKAR 2: SWALLEH

Name (original script): na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 13 Jan. 1992 POB: Mengo, Uganda Good quality a.k.a.: a) ABUBAKER SWALEH b) TOM KIYURIGE Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Uganda Passport no: Uganda A00195974 National identification no: Uganda CM920231090NZA Address: Luzira Prison, Luzira, Kampala, Uganda Listed on: 16 Jun. 2025 Other information: Abubakar Swalleh provides financial, material, or technological support for, or financial or other services to, or in support of, ISIL (listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). He acted, since 2018, as an ISIL facilitator who provides financial and logistic support including recruitment for ISIL in East and Southern Africa. Phone number: +963936016952. Gender: Male INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

In accordance with paragraph 61 of resolution 2734 (2024), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above entries at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.