Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Removes One Entry from Its Sanctions List

On 9 June 2025, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the entry below from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List after concluding its consideration of the delisting request for this name submitted through the Office of the Ombudsperson established pursuant to Security Council resolution 1904 (2009), and of the Comprehensive Report of the Ombudsperson on this delisting request.

Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2734 (2024) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, no longer apply to the name set out below:

A. Individuals

QDi.328 Name: 1: HAJJAJ 2: BIN 3: FAHD 4: AL AJMI

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 10 Aug. 1987 POB: Kuwait Good quality a.k.a.: a) Hijaj Fahid Hijaj Muhammad Sahib al-Ajmi b) Hicac Fehid Hicac Muhammed Sebib al-Acmi c) Hajjaj bin-Fahad al-Ajmi d) Sheikh Hajaj al-Ajami e) Hajaj al-Ajami f) Ajaj Ajami Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Kuwait Passport no: na National identification no: na

