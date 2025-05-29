Security Council Renews Arms Embargo on Libya for Six Months, Adopting Draft Resolution 2780 (2025) by Vote of 13 in Favour, 2 Abstentions

The Security Council today extended its previous authorizations concerning the arms embargo against Libya for six more months.

Adopting resolution 2780 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2780 (2025)), by a recorded vote of 13 in favour to none against, with 2 abstentions (China, Russian Federation), the Council renewed its authorization, as set out in resolution 2733 (2024), of Member States — acting nationally or through regional organizations — to inspect vessels on the high seas off Libya’s coast believed to be in violation of the arms embargo imposed on that country.

The 15-member Council first adopted the measures in support of the full implementation of the arms embargo on Libya in resolution 2292 (2016). The interception of vessels bound to or from Libya was intended to curb the flow of arms to Libya and to support the two-way arms embargo imposed on the country in resolution 1970 (2011).

The terms referenced in the current resolution also authorize Member States, acting nationally or through regional organizations, to seize and dispose of arms or related materiel to or from Libya, that violate the embargo. The Member State, acting nationally or through regional organizations, who seizes and disposes of such items shall notify the 197 Committee — established to oversee the sanctions measures in accordance with the 2011 resolution — of such disposal within 30 days, providing details of all items and the precise manner in which they were disposed of.

Operation IRINI to Continue Role in Inspecting Vessels under Embargo

France’s delegate, who, along with the representative of Greece, sponsored the current text, said the authorization set up by the Council since 2016 is an essential mechanism for the stability of Libya and of the entire region. “Tripoli remains in the hands of militia and armed groups,” and “the borders are porous”, he pointed out, stressing the importance of the arms embargo. The European Union naval force in the Mediterranean known as Operation IRINI — which, according to the Secretary-General’s most recent report (document S/2025/257) on implementation of resolution 2733 (2024), has remained the only regional organization to inspect vessels under the authorization — will continue to ensure respect for that embargo, he said, adding that the renewal is at the request of Libyan authorities.

Following the vote, several delegates welcomed the text, with the representative of Greece saying that this six-month renewal is crucial to prevent illicit weapons transfers by air, land and sea. The representatives of Denmark and Slovenia said Operation IRINI represents the European Union’s commitment to Libya’s stability. They stressed that the recent use of heavy weaponry by armed groups shows it is vital to reinforce the arms embargo. The representative of the United States thanked the European Union for dedicating its resources to monitor and disrupt illicit activities off the coast of Libya. Operation IRINI serves “a critical information-sharing function”, she said.

Concern Raised over Effectiveness of Arms Embargo

However, Somalia’s delegate, also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone, expressed concern that despite Operation IRINI’s efforts, saying “the arms embargo remains ineffective”. He called for greater transparency and a clear and honest assessment from the perspective of the Libyan people. Within the next six months, the European Union must engage with Libya’s Government to strengthen coordination, including enhanced cooperation with Libyan coastguards, he said.

Pakistan’s delegate stressed the importance of capacity-building and called for a balanced approach during the extension period, stressing that it is necessary to respect Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while implementing the embargo.

The Russian Federation’s delegate, who abstained, said the implementation of the arms embargo by Operation IRINI “can hardly be deemed satisfactory”. Highlighting the lack of concrete results, he said there is not a single incident which can be considered as successful interception of prohibited cargo. Further, the Union “has shown itself to be high-handed” as to where patrols take place and which vessels are inspected. Reports are selectively submitted and often don't contain the necessary information, he added, expressing concern that “purely civilian goods are frequently classified as harbouring military potential without sufficient rationale”.

Libya is awash with weapons, including heavy weapons, he said, stressing the need for an effective arms-embargo regime. “This begs the logical question: Can we achieve genuine progress if such an important endeavour is in practice concentrated in the hands of one regional player?” Libyans make no secret of the fact that they're not satisfied with Operation IRINI, he added.

Along similar lines, China’s delegate, who also abstained, said a number of parties, including the country of concern, have expressed increasing reservations about the effectiveness of IRINI. The Council must fully assess the mandate of the operation and listen carefully to the views of Libya and other relevant stakeholder and support Libya in maintaining national stability and promoting its political process.