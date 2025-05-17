Security Council Press Statement on Libya

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Evangelos C. Sekeris (Greece):

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern at the escalation of violence in Tripoli in recent days, with reports of civilian casualties.

The members of the Security Council called on all parties to protect civilians. They called for those responsible for attacks against civilians to be held accountable. They welcomed reports of agreed truces and called for these to be unconditionally respected and for a permanent ceasefire to be agreed.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to an inclusive, Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations, as well as the unification of all institutions, including military and security institutions. They stressed the importance of urgent progress to deliver lasting peace, stability and security for the Libyan people. They reaffirmed their support for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the efforts of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in that regard. They also reaffirmed their respect for the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya.