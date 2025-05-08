Security Council Extends Mandate of UN Mission in South Sudan for One Year, Adopting Resolution 2779 (2025) by Vote of 12 in Favour with 3 Abstentions

The Security Council today extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) until 30 April 2026.

Resolution 2779 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2779(2025)) was adopted by a recorded vote of 12 votes in favour (Algeria, Denmark, France, Greece, Guyana, Panama, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Somalia, United Kingdom and United States) to none against, with 3 abstentions (Pakistan, China and Russian Federation).

By its terms, the Council said the Mission’s mandate, designed to advance a multiyear strategic vision to prevent a return to civil war and address the critical gaps towards building durable peace, shall include protection of civilians; creating the conditions conducive to the delivery of humanitarian assistance; supporting the Implementation of the Revitalized Agreement and Peace Process; and monitoring and investigating humanitarian law and human rights violations.

The 15-member organ also demanded that all parties to the conflict and other armed actors immediately end the fighting throughout South Sudan and reminded relevant South Sudanese authorities of their primary responsibility to protect civilians. It also expressed deep concern about the delays in implementing the Revitalized Agreement and stressed that the organization and funding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of the South Sudanese authorities.

Further terms reiterated the call upon the transitional government to comply with the obligations set out in its Status of Forces Agreement with the United Nations and immediately cease obstructing UNMISS in the performance of its mandate. The Council also called upon the transitional government to respect UNMISS’ ability to use all of its bases without restrictions, including, but not limited to, its base in Tomping, adjacent to Juba International Airport.

Concern South Sudan on Brink of Broader Civil War

“South Sudan is on the brink of a broader civil war,” the representative of the United States, penholder on this file, said, stressing the important role of UNMISS at this moment. Highlighting the impact of the conflict on civilians, she pointed to aerial bombardments, the indiscriminate use of barrel bombs and the attack on a hospital. Also highlighting the detention of the first Vice President, Riek Machar, she said the legitimacy of the transitional Government is at risk.

It “has shown no political will to implement the 2018 peace agreement” and is making the Mission’s work difficult — in that regard, she noted movement restrictions on UNMISS and the “unacceptable request” that it vacate its headquarters. Further, given another election delay, she said, allocating resources for election preparations is premature.

Text Criticized for Lacking Balance and Consideration of South Sudan’s Perspectives and Priorities

However, South Sudan’s delegate, while welcoming the Mission’s mandate renewal, expressed concern that the inputs shared by his Government during the drafting process were not reflected in the text. “Future consultations must allow for more inclusive and balanced consideration of the host country’s perspective,” he said. Any support extended by the Mission must be in alignment with his country’s priorities and development plans.

Certain provisions in the text extend beyond the core objective of the Mission, he said, highlighting as an example, the protection of diplomatic missions. That is the sovereign responsibility of the host country, he stressed, also noting that the status of forces agreement signed between the United Nations and South Sudan’s Government in 2011 remain valid regardless of transitional phase or terminological change.

China’s delegate, who abstained, said the text is “neither objective nor balanced”. The draft puts undue pressure on South Sudan when the international community should be “patient and encouraging” with “the youngest member of the United Nations”, he said. The “harsh language” in the text emphasizes the country’s lack of progress and places unrealistic standards on it, while failing to mention the real difficulties it is facing.

Elections are the internal affairs of the country and the international community should refrain from imposing external solutions, he added. Finally, “serving as a penholder is a responsibility, not a privilege” he said, noting that the penholder caused delays in presenting the resolution and pushed for a vote when parties remained divided.

Concern United States Pressuring South Sudanese Government

The representative of the Russian Federation, who also abstained, expressed regret that the United States is now, for the second year in a row, preparing to pressure the South Sudanese Government. The penholder also “shies away from naming [that Government] correctly”, she added. Instead, the United States proposed, as a compromise, a “difficult abbreviation only in order to emphasize the temporary nature of the [South Sudanese] authorities”. With this “disparaging attitude”, it is “no surprise that Juba could be sceptical when it comes to UN assistance”, she stressed. Further, she said the resolution’s references to “sexual violence” and “climate challenges” constitute “egregious” overemphasis.

Pakistan — a troop-contributor to UNMISS — abstained, its delegate said, because the text is politicized. Peacekeeping missions must enjoy unified support from the Council, he stressed, adding that this is complicated when mandate resolutions are politicized. Further, according to the Council’s 16 April briefing on South Sudan, the transitional government and the Mission had reached some understandings, he recalled, adding that the text should have considered this.

Importance of Relocating Tomping Base

The representative of Sierra Leone, also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Somalia, said that “two essential concerns remain unaddressed in the final text”, the first of which is a proposal to receive updates on the gradual relocation of UNMISS’ Tomping base. “The relocation of this base is a legitimate request from South Sudan in order to upgrade Juba International Airport that should be addressed,” he said. “Additionally, there was an inclusion of several caveats to electoral support,” he observed. Nevertheless, he said that his group of countries voted in favour of the text to “advance UNMISS’ efforts to ensure peace and stability in South Sudan, including — but not limited to — support and guidance to achieve its first democratic elections in December 2026”.

The representative of the United Kingdom, who also voted in favour, said the recent instability in South Sudan “is a reminder of the importance of the UN Mission” there. Commending UNMISS’ work to deescalate tensions and protect civilians, he stressed that the Mission must be able to “deliver its mandate in full” — including through having the freedom of movement to operate without political interference, monitor human-rights violations and support the provision of humanitarian assistance.