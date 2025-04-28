‘You Are Undermining Your Own Stability’, High Commissioner for Refugees Tells Security Council, Warning against Retrenching from Aid, Multilateralism

In what he described as possibly his last address to the Security Council, the head of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) warned today that “violence has become the defining currency of our age” — from Sudan to Ukraine, from the Sahel to Myanmar and beyond — and urged the 15-member organ to fulfil its responsibility for maintaining peace.

Despite knowing the gravity of the crises, the Council’s inaction itself is “an indictment”, said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, asserting that the organ has “chronically failed to live up to” its responsibility.

He painted a bleak picture of today’s wars, driven by the “perverse, yet powerful delusion: that peace is for the weak”, where victory is pursued not through negotiation but by inflicting unbearable suffering. As a result, “the norms of international humanitarian law… are cast aside, dismissed as easily as the thousands of lives destroyed in the pursuit of supremacy”. Quoting Pope Francis, he reminded members that “every war represents not only a defeat of politics but also a shameful surrender”.

Highlighting the plight of 123 million forcibly displaced people worldwide, he described their hope for safety and eventual return, noting especially the devastating situation in Sudan, where “one out of every three people” has been displaced. Refugee-receiving countries are doing their part. “You must be more committed and more united to do yours,” he urged.

On Ukraine, he emphasized the need for a “just peace” that would allow more than 10 million displaced Ukrainians to return safely, cautioning that “solutions are hard work” requiring “commitment and compromise”. In Myanmar, he urged breaking eight years of “dangerous inertia” concerning the Rohingya crisis, stressing that while challenges are immense, dialogue with all parties is “a critical first step” towards creating conditions for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees. “It is a long shot, for sure”, he admitted, but insisted that stagnation is no longer an option, urging the Council to sustain its robust focus on the situation in Myanmar.

Referencing the symbolic moment of the new Syrian flag being raised at the UN on 25 April, he said: “For the first time in decades, there is a spark of hope, including for the millions of Syrians who remain displaced today, 4.5 million of them refugees in neighbouring countries.” But achieving lasting solutions will require prioritizing the Syrian people over “long-standing politics, some of which are frankly outdated”.

Finally, he warned against the global trend of retrenching from aid and multilateralism at a critical time for several displacement crises. “Aid is stability,” he declared, noting that by freezing or cutting aid budgets — which means taking support away from very fragile host countries and abandoning displaced people to their fate — “you are undermining your own stability”.

In the discussion that followed, some members warned of the global trend of aid cuts, while others called for more equal burden-sharing.

China’s delegate emphasized that “solving the refugee problem requires strengthening international cooperation”. However, a certain country has drastically cut foreign aid, forcing many humanitarian organizations to reduce their aid activities. “This is undoubtedly a serious blow to refugee relief,” he said, warning that more people would be displaced. He called on developed countries to shoulder their responsibilities by fulfilling their aid commitments and providing more support to refugee-hosting countries and multilateral humanitarian organizations. He also warned against unilateralism and “hegemonic and bullying” behaviour.

The representative of the United States said that “the UN exists for collective action, and collective action demands collective responsibility”. Underscoring the responsibility for every Member State to share the burden of humanitarian response to conflict, she said that “the United States has disproportionately shouldered this burden for decades”.

Denmark’s delegate, noting that her country is the fourth-largest donor to UNHCR, pointed out that with the humanitarian system “being reset”, the agency is undergoing dramatic organizational adjustments. During this period of change, it is vital to collectively support UNHCR in preserving its ability to uphold core aspects of its mandate, she added.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that Western countries, “who have provoked a lion’s share of conflict throughout the world”, are very reluctant to finance UNHCR’s programmes to assist refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan and many other conflict-ridden countries.

As one of the front-line European Union member States receiving still large numbers of mixed arrivals, Greece contributes to the implementation of the agency’s mandate by hosting a significant number of refugees and asylum-seekers, said its delegate. Noting his country’s support for the protection of unaccompanied minors, he further expressed concern about the involvement of criminal smuggling networks that exploit human suffering along migration routes.

On that, the representative of the United Kingdom highlighted his country’s initiatives, including holding a successful border security summit, where agreements between participating countries were reached to drive efforts to disrupt organized immigration crime and save lives.

Algeria’s delegate said that a decline in international funding has left millions of vulnerable individuals without access to life-saving assistance, particularly noting the plight of Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the West Bank. For over half a century, Algeria has hosted Sahrawi refugees who were “forcibly displaced due to the Moroccan occupation of their homeland”. Despite huge challenges, Algeria — in cooperation with UN agencies and humanitarian partners — has consistently ensured access to basic services for Sahrawi refugees, he added.

Panama’s representative drew attention to Venezuelan nationals who account for a significant portion of displaced persons worldwide. “We cannot ignore the fact that the current economic situation, the democracy vacuum and the rampant insecurity in Venezuela has worsened the migratory crisis throughout the hemisphere,” he stated, also adding that “our region is going through challenging times with a lack of democratic guarantees and the resurgence of transnational organized crime”.

Pakistan’s delegate, noting that his country has provided shelter, protection and opportunities to millions of Afghans, expressed concern that developing countries — many grappling with their own socioeconomic challenges — continue to shoulder the greatest burden. Meanwhile, developed nations, despite their far greater resources and moral obligations, have increasingly turned inward. “Physical and political barriers have been erected, closing doors to those most in need,” he said.

“We should shed more light on those who have no choice but to flee their homes due to systematic violations of basic human rights and humanitarian risks, and who risk persecution, torture, or other brutalities if forced to return,” said the representative from the Republic of Korea, adding that “the North Korean escapees are case in point”.

Several speakers highlighted other factors causing mass displacement, with Guyana’s delegate stating that climate change is also becoming a major driver of such movement. Citing the 2024 global data over the past decade, she said that weather-related disasters have caused 220 million people to be internally displaced. Slovenia’s representative added: “Climate-fuelled floods, fires and prolonged droughts now drive families from their homes as ruthlessly as any gunman or bombs.”

Citing Sudanese women fleeing to Chad, Congolese women in displacement camps around Goma, and Rohingya women and girls in long-term refugee camps in Bangladesh, Sierra Leone’s delegate said that climate-induced disasters further compound their vulnerability and increase the severity of such violence.

The representative of France, Council President for April, speaking in his national capacity, highlighted the significance of the Global Compact on Refugees, which has established a framework for concerted action. “This is an investment in stability,” he emphasized.

Somalia’s delegate was among many who recognized the severe financial constraints facing UNHCR, appealing to all Member States and donors to increase their support. The agency requires adequate, predictable and flexible funding to fulfil its mandate and respond effectively to growing displacement needs. “Every refugee, regardless of background or skill set, deserves dignity and a durable solution,” he said.

Responding to comments and questions by Council members, Mr. Grandi said that “I am leading an internal effort, which may conclude with the retrenchment of my organization to up to one third of its capacity.” There will be fewer offices, fewer programmes and fewer operations, he added, noting that UNHCR — founded in 1950 — will “unfortunately” observe its seventy-fifth anniversary in 2025. “It is not a date to celebrate, but one perhaps on which to reflect on the challenges that we all face, and to try and find some inspiration to address them together,” he concluded.