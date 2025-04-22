Eight Years On, Significant Obstacles Remain to Implementing Colombia’s Historic Peace Accord, Special Representative Tells Security Council, Warning of Resurging Violence

Eight years after the signing of Colombia’s peace accords, significant challenges remain, the Head of the United Nations special political mission in the country told the Security Council today, warning that violence is resurging in some areas.

“In places like Catatumbo, Cauca, or Chocó, continued violence, insecurity, poverty, and illicit economies continue to underscore how important it is to continue to advance the Peace Agreement,” Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Special Representative for the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Vierfication Mission in Colombia, told the 15-member Council.

Despite the challenges, Colombia is a different country now than it was before the 2016 Final Peace Agreement was signed, he also said, adding: “The Agreement brought to an end the largest insurgency in the country, which spanned decades.”

Since its signing, a more inclusive political system has emerged, and mechanisms have been created to enable the country to address unequal land distribution and the limited State presence in previously conflict-affected areas. The laying down of arms by nearly 12,000 former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP) combatants marked a “historic step” in their transition to civilian life. Eight years later, most continue to be engaged in the reintegration process.

He went on to note that the success of instruments such as voluntary crop substitution has been limited due to a lack of follow-through by the State with development aid promised to peasants who voluntarily eradicated coca. “It is noteworthy that a revived crop substitution programme is part of the Government’s response to the crisis in Catatumbo,” he stated.

The Peace Agreement can be credited for creating an innovative transitional justice system, prioritizing truth, restorative justice and reconciliation. “Today, the expectations are mounting on the part of victims and Colombian society in general for the issuance of its first sentences,” he said, pledging that the UN Mission stands ready to monitor the compliance with the restorative sentences.

Armed Actors Reversing Gains in Areas Where Ex-Combatants Had Laid Down Weapons

Despite a period of hope after former FARC-EP combatants laid down their arms, in some areas the situation has deteriorated with the arrival of armed actors, who have taken advantage of the State’s limited presence and sought control over illicit economies. Communities in these territories have suffered the impact, he said, stressing that displacement, the killing of social leaders and former combatants, and increased recruitment of girls and boys are unacceptable. “A genuine will for peace is not demonstrated by extorting communities,” he said.

Calling on the current Government to expedite implementation of the accord, he also said that “if the agreement had been implemented more thoroughly in the past eight years, we would not have situations today like those experienced in Catatumbo or Cauca”.

Grave Violations, Recruitment of Children on the Rise

Hilda Beatriz Molano Casas, Coordinator of the Technical Secretariat of the Coalition against the involvement of children and young people in the armed conflict in Colombia, highlighted the grave situation facing her country’s children amid ongoing conflict. Citing data from national and international sources, she warned of a marked increase in serious violations in 2024–2025, including recruitment by armed groups and forced disappearances. A January clash in Guaviare, where seven of the 21 people killed were minors, exemplifies the persistence and spread of child recruitment. Worryingly, these practices that entail the use of social media have extended even to remote regions like Amazonas, targeting Indigenous youth.

Armed incursions have also disrupted schooling, as seen in Cauca, where 840 students were trapped for hours, she noted, observing: “The participation of children and young people in armed groups cannot be understood in isolation. It goes hand in hand with other serious violations, such as attacks on education.” The lack of effective response mechanisms and declining resources hinder efforts to prevent and address violations, she warned, urging the Council to support the full implementation of the 2016 Peace Agreement, particularly tools like the Special Jurisdiction for Peace to promote accountability and non-repetition. The Council should prioritize child protection in peace negotiations and press for the immediate release of minors from armed groups.

Calls to Refocus on Implementing Peace Accord

In the discussion that followed, Council members stressed the need to refocus on implementing the peace accord, with the representative of Guyana, speaking also on behalf of Algeria, Sierra Leone and Somalia, highlighting progress on implementing the 2016 document. “While many challenges persist, it is clear that the implementation of the Peace Agreement still has the potential to be a positive example for the rest of the world,” she said, citing the Government’s continued efforts to prioritize rural reform, foster socioeconomic development, and address the problem of illegal economies. Most of the former FARC-EP combatants who laid down their arms remain committed to the reintegration process, she noted with hope.

Adding to that, Pakistan’s representative said that identifying genuine commitment to peace among armed actors is essential. “Such clarity can help the Government adapt its strategies and bolster public confidence in the peace process,” he said, urging all parties to respond positively to the Government’s outreach, renounce violence in all its forms, and recommit to dialogue.

Fully implementing the 2016 accord will require “a whole of government approach with close coordination with regional and local authorities, and Colombia’s security forces so the impact is felt,” said the United Kingdom’s delegate.

Council Members Condemn Child Recruitment

Council speakers condemned child recruitment by armed groups, with representatives from Denmark and Greece underscoring that children, particularly from Indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities, continue to bear the brunt of insecurity in Colombia. The former noted that 216 children were recruited by armed groups last year, including girls for sexual exploitation, while the latter urged action to address the issue.

Several speakers, among them the representative of the United States, expressed concern about the “significant escalation” of violence since the beginning of this year in Catatumbo and elsewhere. “The level of attacks against former combatants increased with 18 former combatants killed from December 2024 to March 2025,” he pointed out, warning against the potential spillover of violence into other parts of Colombia. “Armed groups are splintering and misusing talks as an opportunity to expand their control and increase coca production,” he said.

Reintegration of Former Combatants Crucial

One of the most important parameters of the peace accord is the reintegration of combatants “who've been laying down their weapons and opted for civilian life”, said the Russian Federation’s delegate. But recently a record number of signatories to the agreement were killed. And with total impunity for the attacks, opportunities for their full reintegration into public and economic life remain extremely limited. “It is clear that the total peace policy has not yet been able to achieve its initial, far-reaching aims,” he noted.

Several delegations highlighted the complexities associated with illicit economies. Noting the implementation of the national programme for the substitution of illicit-use crops, the representative of Panama voiced concern about the 53 per cent increase in cocaine production. This “underscores the urgent need to strengthen comprehensive approaches to address this situation”.

Focus on Comprehensive Rural Reform

Speakers said that Colombia’s rural reform is key to correcting structural causes of the country’s conflict. France’s representative, Council President for April, speaking in his national capacity, stressed the need to address unequal land distribution. Welcoming progress achieved, he pledged to continue to provide Colombia training and assist in creating agricultural cooperatives.

“We hope the Government can create critical momentum to accelerate land reform,” said the delegate from the Republic of Korea. To ensure that rural land reform initiatives yield tangible outcomes, he said it is essential to verify whether the land is used for illicit cultivation or has been forcibly seized by armed groups.

Emphasizing that comprehensive rural reform is an important pillar of Colombia's national development, China’s delegate urged that country’s Government to expedite it and unleash development dividends. “Under the peace agreement, the measures to address structural problems and produce transformative effects are long term in nature, and require patience and perseverance,” he added.

Restorative Justice Key to Peace Process

Several delegates also spotlighted Colombia’s anticipation of restorative sentences, which will aim to provide justice to victims of the conflict. To that end, Slovenia’s delegate underlined the central role of transitional justice in Colombia's peace process and called on the authorities to advance to the next stage of their historic mandate for the benefit of survivors.

Laura Camila Sarabia Torres, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Colombia, began her remarks with Pope Francis’s message when he visited Bogota in 2017: “Children, young people, adults, the elderly who want to be bearers of hope, do not let difficulties weigh you down, may violence not break you, may evil not overwhelm you. Go out with that commitment to renew society so that it will be just, stable and fruitful.” This, “more than ever, invites us to dream about a different country”, she said, noting that the Colombian people have always sought to build a nation of peace, and yet the country has still not been able to emerge from the cycle of barbarism.

Colombia’s Foreign Minister Says Government Prioritizing Rural Reform, Poverty Reduction, Reintegrating Former Combatants

The 2016 Peace Agreement has not been, nor will it be, easy to fulfil, she said, noting that its implementation “was ignored for four years due to egoistic political decisions”. Rural reform is moving forward slowly. Clarification of the truth has been piecemeal, leaving victims in the middle. The arrival of Gustavo Petro’s Government was a sign of popular support to build “a Colombia of stability and lasting peace”, she said, highlighting how the Government has prioritized rural reform, reduced rural poverty and reintegrated former combatants.

To the UN Verification Mission and the Security Council, she said: “Your support has been essential for keeping alive the spirit of the Agreement and promoting strategic projects in territories in order to provide relief to the most vulnerable victims of conflict.” Colombia wishes to see peace institutionalized, she said, declaring: “With the support of this community, we will make peace a legacy and not an empty promise.”