Ongoing Military Build-Up, Economic Crisis in Libya Reignite Concern over Potential Eruption of Violence in Capital, Special Representative Tells Security Council

While Libya’s ceasefire agreement is holding, ongoing military build-up, fierce competition for territorial control among Western armed groups, recent armed mobilizations in and around Tripoli, coupled with a crippling economic crisis, have renewed fears about a potential outbreak of violence in the capital, the UN’s top official in the country told the Security Council today.

“The situation will remain fragile until there is a political will to unify security and military forces under a shared vision,” Hanna S. Tetteh, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told the 15-member body.

The Secretary-General’s latest report on UNSMIL (document S/2025/223) covers political, security and economic developments in the country from 5 December 2024 to 4 April 2025.

Since taking up her post in February, Ms. Tetteh said she’s heard diverse opinions during extensive consultations with Libyan political, military, security and judicial actors; oversight institutions, political parties, civil society and women leaders; and the diplomatic community.

Competition for Economic Resources Prolonging Political Crisis

“Libya’s political crisis persists due to competition for economic resources,” she stated in her first Council briefing. Fragmented institutions, unilateral actions which deepen divisions, and lack of a unified budget have only exacerbated the situation and caused economic instability, inflation and currency depreciation. Alongside the work of the Advisory Committee — a diverse group of legal and constitutional experts formed in February to devise proposals supporting efforts towards holding national elections — UNSMIL has been in talks with economic experts to identify reforms for financial management and sustainability.

Maintaining independence of Libya’s key oversight institutions remains crucial, she continued, calling on officials to ensure timely funding of fuel imports based on domestic demand. Given the mutual accusations following the devaluation of Libya’s currency, the dinar, last week by the Central Bank, several Libyan stakeholders have suggested conducting an audit of the key Libyan State institutions. “This would provide clarity on the management of public finances and help address the lapses and shortcomings of these institutions,” Ms. Tetteh said.

Overspending of Libya’s vast resources in the absence of an agreed national budget could lead to an economic collapse if not addressed, she went on to warn. “This is despite the fact that the country’s resources could provide adequately for the safety, security and well-being of its citizens,” she stated.

She expressed concern over a recent surge in xenophobic and racist hate speech in the country and warned against inciting violence against migrants and refugees. “The targeting of humanitarian organizations, migrants, asylum-seekers and refugees must stop,” she said, welcoming talks between the Government and the UN to adopt a more comprehensive approach to address the trafficking of migrants.

Ms. Tetteh further urged authorities to ensure that arrests are conducted in accordance with the law and to pass a draft law on the protection of women against violence which aligns with international standards. UNSMIL remains committed to collaborating with all Libyan stakeholders, as well as the African Union to support a rights-based, victim-centered and inclusive reconciliation process.

Local Elections Conclude 15 April, Disputes over Outcome

Turning to elections, she said that the second phase of local polls in 62 municipalities, including Tripoli, Benghazi and Sabha, and voter registration concluded on 15 April, and preliminary figures indicate that over 570,000 people registered — 31 per cent of them women. Due to competing spheres of influence in the absence of unified government, in a few municipalities, voting results were not respected and winning candidates were replaced by de facto authorities. “Disputes regarding election outcomes should be resolved through the existing legal frameworks, respecting the will of voters ahead of the next round of voting,” she stressed. At the national level, the dispute over the elections of the High Council of State Presidency remains unresolved, weakening the institution.

Calls for Unified Budget, Credible Elections, Safeguarding Human Rights

Council members voiced concerns over Libya’s deepening political and security fragility, emphasizing support for a Libyan-led political process to address such challenges. They urged the country’s authorities to agree on a unified budget, ensure credible and inclusive elections, and safeguard the human rights of the most vulnerable.

Expressing alarm over rising tensions among armed groups, the representative of Panama called on all parties to prioritize peace and act in the best interest of the Libyan people. Greece’s delegate called for a clear timeline for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libyan soil. “Their presence is not conducive to stability, the advancement of the political process in Libya and the holding of free, fair and democratic elections,” he emphasized.

The speaker for the Russian Federation said that the Libyan conflict is worsening due to “increasing entrenchment of mistrust” — “a grim example of destructive external intervention that has plunged the country into a chaos”. Voicing hope that Ms. Tetteh will succeed in “bringing the positions closer together”, he urged her to work with all stakeholders paying attention to their opposing views. The Advisory Committee’s work must be purely technical, he emphasized, warning that any perceived lack of objectivity would erode trust in the body. Noting that restoring stability will require the will of the Libyan people and cohesive work by the Council and the international community, he warned against attempts to privatize parts of the peace process.

Other Council members urged authorities to pursue long-term economic stability for the Libyan people, noting that the country’s economic turmoil and lack of a unified budget has fueled its political volatility. “Libya’s natural resources should benefit all Libyans,” stated Denmark’s delegate, as she called on all parties to set aside their differences. Likewise, the representative of the United Kingdom called on the country’s leaders to “put aside narrow interests and agree on a unified economic framework in the national interest”. Libya needs a comprehensive inclusive political process, which will provide the foundation for sound economic governance, rule of law and help tackle corruption, she concluded.

China’s delegate, noting that the security situation remains fragile, called on all parties in Libya to exercise restraint and avoid any unilateral action. Further, all sides should prioritize national interests and work together towards economic stabilization in order to prevent further decline and ensure effective implementation of fiscal management reforms.

The representative of the United States said that protecting the integrity and independence of Libya’s key economic institutions — the Central Bank, the National Oil Corporation and the Audit Bureau — must be a priority, urging Libyan stakeholders to reach an agreement on a unified budget. He stressed the importance of “military integration” to reinforce Libya’s sovereignty and avoid entanglement in regional conflicts. He underscored his country’s commitment to sanctions as a tool for accountability and said violators must be identified and investigated.

Other Council speakers underscored the importance of credible elections to Libya’s future, with Pakistan’s delegate stressing that lasting peace and stability can be achieved through free, fair and transparent presidential and parliamentary elections. “The Advisory Committee should establish a clear road map and pathway towards this goal,” he said.

Renewed Support for Libyan-Led, Libyan-Owned Political Process

The representative of Algeria, speaking also for Guyana, Sierra Leone and Somalia, and commending the completion of the second phase of municipal elections — “a milestone in the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process” — called on Libyan stakeholders to engage with UNSMIL to resolve election-related contentious issues. The Council’s decade-old promise of peace and democracy in Libya remains “an unfulfilled aspiration”, he said, urging the organ to assume its responsibility and empower the Libyan people to “shape the brighter future they truly deserve”.

The speaker for France, Council President for April, speaking in his national capacity, said the Council must support and relaunch a “Libyan-led political process for Libyans only” as the only path towards restoring unity, stability and sovereignty. Affirming that “the support of the UN is essential for the resumption of the political process in Libya,” he called on Libyan actors to “agree urgently on a plan for Libya”.

Council members also urged Libya’s authorities to uphold human rights and ensure accountability. The representative of the Republic of Korea emphasized the importance of establishing a legal framework for national reconciliation as part of broader efforts to implement transitional justice and address past crimes committed during the country’s civil conflicts. He expressed deep concern over the recent actions by Libya’s Internal Security Agency, including the summoning of humanitarian agency staff and the suspension of their operations. “We call on Libyan authorities to ensure the resumption of their work to effectively deliver humanitarian assistance to migrants and refugees in need,” he stressed.

“The continued arrival of Sudanese refugees to Libya, and their heightened vulnerability, is a clear demonstration of this imperative,” added Slovenia’s delegate. She recognized the role played by local authorities in responding to the needs of refugees and urged national officials to facilitate the response efforts of aid agencies. Echoing several other delegations, she also condemned any misinformation campaigns against refugees and migrants.

Libya’s Representative Urges Security Council, Special Representative of Secretary-General to Expeditiously Support Inclusive Political Process

The representative of Libya lauded the Advisory Committee’s efforts to end the political impasse with the aim of “bringing views closer together for the Libyan stakeholders”. He stressed the importance of ensuring inclusive political participation, urging the Special Representative to work expeditiously to support the political process: “I hope that you, madam, will act not just in terms of words, but also in terms of action.”

Reaffirming the role of the UN and the international community, he underlined the importance of a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned solution. Pointing to the critical economic situation and reduction in the value of the dinar, he called for support in achieving “arrangements at the budgetary and financial levels”. Turning to security issues, he underscored a need to unify military and security structures, warning that stability cannot be achieved as long as there are parallel non-State structures and weapons. To this end, he urged support for the efforts of the Joint Military Commission, which has “demonstrated its ability to facilitate progress”.

Libya is a country of transit not destination and the blame cannot be pinned on one country alone, he said, defending its right to establish counter-illicit migration policies in line with the national security interests. Moreover, Libya’s challenges can only be resolved through national efforts, he stressed, urging support for the national reconciliation plan and agreements reached by the Presidential Council. “That is the bedrock, and this is the basis for success,” he stressed, adding: “Our hope is that this year will be a year of implementation.”