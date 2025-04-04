Security Council Press Statement on Myanmar

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Jérôme Bonnafont (France):

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to those affected by the earthquake that struck central Myanmar on 28 March, and also impacted neighbouring countries especially Thailand, resulting in significant loss of life, injuries and widespread destruction. They stressed their solidarity with the peoples of Myanmar, Thailand and other affected families and communities.

The members of the Security Council recognized the need to strengthen rescue, relief and recovery efforts and to scale up immediate and rapid humanitarian assistance in response to the requests to help the people of Myanmar, supported by the international community. The members of the Security Council took note of the statements by ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] Foreign Ministers of 29 and 30 March. They reaffirmed the importance of a safe and conducive environment to ensure the timely and effective delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to all those in need, without disruption or discrimination. To that end, the members of the Security Council welcomed the ceasefire announcements to create a safe and conducive environment.

The members of the Security Council expressed their gratitude and support for the work of ASEAN, the region, the United Nations and the wider international community, including the swift provision of urgent life-saving assistance, rescue and disaster relief.