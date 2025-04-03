‘Efforts to Address Root Causes of Conflict, Mitigate Impact of Climate Change’ in West Africa, Sahel Must Be Supported, Senior Official Tells Security Council

Preserving a regional framework for cooperation on peace and security remains critical in West Africa and the Sahel, where military takeovers, undemocratic governance, terrorism, poverty and climate change continue to pose serious challenges, speakers told the Security Council today.

“Eighty years after its creation, the United Nations remains more critical than ever,” said Leonardo Santos Simão, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and Sahel (UNOWAS), highlighting the need for collective efforts to address the region’s persistent and multifaceted challenges.

Today’s meeting, during which the Special Representative provided an overview of the situation in the region and the activities of his Office (document S/2025/187), comes as Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger — following military takeovers — withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and establish the Alliance of Sahel States as a collective defence mechanism.

Mr. Simão reported that their separation took effect on 29 January with a transition period set by ECOWAS until the end of July. While the Alliance of Sahel States is deepening internal cooperation, he said he was encouraged to see both sides aiming to maintain the benefits of regional integration, especially freedom of movement. “As ECOWAS celebrates its 50-year anniversary, it remains a key model for political and economic regional integration,” he emphasized.

Turning to other pressing issues, he said that Côte d’Ivoire’s presidential election in October 2025 raises concerns about inclusivity, given the memories of the 2010/11 electoral crisis and the violence encountered in the 2020 polls. In Guinea-Bissau, profound disagreements over the end of the current presidential term, the timing of the 2025 elections and the legitimacy of State institutions pose serious risks for a peaceful process.

Also concerning is the continued decline in resources for humanitarian assistance to populations affected by terrorism and climate change, with no signs of stabilizing or reversing. “Efforts to address the root causes of conflict and mitigate the impact of climate change should be supported,” he insisted.

Today’s meeting also focused on the rights of women amid those challenges. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Founding Director of the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center, said that West Africa, which accounts for 5.67 per cent of the world’s population, “has suffered military rule, undemocratic Governments, wars and conflicts, putting the enjoyment of rights and women in contestation”.

She said that women and girls in West Africa have a 58 per cent chance of not being enrolled in secondary school, a 20 per cent chance of starting childbearing as a teenager and can expect to earn less than their male counterparts, regardless of the sector in which they work. “Gender equality remains unfinished business,” she pointed out, noting that many African traditional communities still conceive the duty of a woman to be primarily that of childbearing and rearing.

She therefore recommended, among other measures, that States amend or repeal discriminatory laws, particularly in areas of nationality, marriage and inheritance and implement programmes that address barriers to girls’ education, such as child marriage and teenage pregnancy. States should also develop policies that enhance women’s access to financial services, land ownership and employment opportunities, ensuring equal pay and safe working conditions.

She noted that all West African countries are signatories of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, the African Youth Charter and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child. These commitments provide more opportunities for women to participate in decision-making, peacebuilding and politics. “The time is now,” she stressed.

In the ensuing discussion, many Council members expressed concern over the security situation in the Sahel.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that the Russian Federation’s Africa Corps and private military security companies continue to exacerbate conflict and commit human rights abuses. “Regionally led security cooperation remains vital,” she said, welcoming efforts, such as the ECOWAS standby force, to rapidly counter shared threats.

Her counterpart from the Russian Federation noted that Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have chosen to withdraw from ECOWAS. She urged the Council to respect their decision, which, she said, reflects their “staunch desire” to strengthen sovereignty, address security challenges jointly and serve their citizens’ interests. Rejecting what she called a “disinformation campaign” by the West aimed at downplaying the transitional authorities’ counter-terrorism efforts, she stressed that Moscow will continue supporting the region’s countries by enhancing the combat capabilities of their armed forces and training military and law enforcement personnel.

Sierra Leone’s delegate, also speaking on behalf of Algeria, Guyana and Somalia, was among those who underscored the need to arrest the spillover of violence to West African coastal States. He called for a comprehensive regional strategy that enhances cross-border cooperation, intelligence-sharing and the operational effectiveness of frameworks such as the Multinational Joint Task Force and the Accra Initiative. “We reiterate our call for increased financial and technical support to bolster the capacities of States, particularly at joint border-control points,” he added.

Denmark’s delegate also urged all actors to strengthen joint security efforts, including through the ECOWAS standby force, to enable the conditions for peace. Underscoring the need to curb the southward spread of such attacks, she emphasized: “The case is clear: Only cooperation can address the cross-border conflict dynamics in the region.”

Slovenia’s delegate expressed hope that the Council will soon have a chance to get more clarity on the process of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger separating from ECOWAS, as well as gain insights on contingency planning regarding political, economic and security relations between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States.

In a similar vein, the Republic of Korea’s delegate stated that Niger’s decision to withdraw from the Multinational Joint Task Force raises concerns about reversing gains of its operations to counter Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin area, encouraging ECOWAS and concerned countries to bridge differences for an effective collaboration.

Meanwhile, the delegate of the United States underscored that respect for human rights and the rule of law in responding to and deterring emerging terrorist threats can stem terrorist recruitment. Additionally, he voiced alarm that the crisis in Sudan is affecting UNOWAS’ area of responsibility, calling on the belligerents to “end the violence now”. As well, he warned that the rapid armed escalation in South Sudan would lead to “catastrophic outcomes for the region”.

China’s representative urged respect for the will of countries in transition by aiding them in development while refraining from interference or pressure. He spoke of the need for international support, instead of cutting aid, spotlighting his country’s assistance to the continent, including the ongoing operationalization of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Action Plan.

Greece’s representative welcomed gains made in democracy and governance, spotlighting Ghana’s election of its first woman Vice-President in December 2024, and Togo’s first inclusive Senate elections in February 2025, which strengthened the rule of law and established conditions for lasting peace. Further, he voiced hope that countries including Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger will adhere to their respective electoral timelines.

Several speakers drew attention to the dire humanitarian crises in the region amid worsening insecurity and displacement, with Pakistan’s delegate noting that the Secretary-General’s latest report highlighted the toll of food insecurity, poverty, inflation and climate impacts. The region requires support for economic development and stabilization. “We must also reinvigorate our collective efforts and prioritize continued, unhindered humanitarian assistance to those in need,” he emphasized, a point also echoed by Panama’s delegate, who said, amidst the forced displacement, underfinancing of regional needs is “unacceptable”. Further, he voiced regret that resources for financing humanitarian operations do not even meet 50 per cent of the funds required to alleviate the suffering in the region.

The representative of France, Council President for April, spoke in his national capacity to spotlight his country’s historical ties with West Africa, with many diasporas present on both sides. Improving the situation in the region will require a peaceful political environment and effective regional cooperation, he emphasized, commending the efforts of UNOWAS. France will continue to provide vital support to the populations, while respecting the sovereignty of the countries concerned. “The United Nations has a key role to play in supporting the process of restoring constitutional order in the countries concerned and in supporting the electoral processes to come,” he said, noting that the peaceful 2024 elections in Ghana and Senegal must serve as an example for the entire region.