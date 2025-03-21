Security Council Press Statement on Attack against United Nations Mission in South Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Christina Markus Lassen (Denmark):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack perpetrated on 7 March against the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Nasir, Upper Nile State, by the White Army. In the attack, two United Nations helicopters conducting an evacuation came under fire, resulting in the death of a crew member, injuries to two others and the loss of South Sudanese lives.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the UN personnel killed. They also expressed their condolences to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. They further expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and to the people of South Sudan for the lives lost.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law. They called for those responsible for the attacks to be held accountable. The members of the Security Council called on all parties to the 2018 peace agreement to refrain from further violence and engage in national dialogue to restore and maintain peace. They underscored that dialogue and negotiation remain the only means for resolving differences and called upon the leadership of all the parties to the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity to immediately de-escalate tensions.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for UNMISS and further stressed the importance of UNMISS having the necessary capacities, and the support of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity to fulfil its mandate in full and without interference or obstruction, and in line with the status of forces agreement, and promote the safety and security of the United Nations peacekeepers, pursuant to Security Council resolution 2729 (2024).