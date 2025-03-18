Resumed Hostilities, Blocked Aid Destroying Ceasefire Gains in Gaza, Security Council Hears

As Israel resumes airstrikes over Gaza and blocks entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip, the modest gains made during the ceasefire are being destroyed, Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, told the Security Council today.

“Overnight, our worst fears materialized,” he added, noting unconfirmed reports of hundreds of people killed on 17 March. Recalling his recent visit to the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel in February, he said that — despite the devastation he saw — “my trip coincided with some of Gaza’s better days” because a ceasefire was in place and humanitarians were delivering hundreds of trucks every day. “Not anymore,” he reported.

Since 2 March, Israeli authorities have halted the entry of all lifesaving supplies, including food, medicine, fuel and cooking gas, for 2.1 million people. Repeated requests to collect aid sitting at the Karem Shalom border crossing have also been systematically rejected, no further hostages have been released and Israel has cut power to southern Gaza’s desalination plant, limiting access to clean water for 600,000 people.

Further, international staff of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) are no longer able to rotate into and out of Gaza due to recent Knesset legislation. He also highlighted new registration rules for international non-governmental organizations, as well as a law under consideration to impose high taxes on donations from third States to Israeli humanitarian and human-rights groups.

Also pointing to the urgent crisis in the West Bank, he said that 95 Palestinians have been killed, including 17 children, since the start of 2025. Additionally, Israeli military operations in the northern West Bank have displaced 40,000 Palestinians, while hundreds of Israeli settlers have launched large-scale attacks on Palestinian villages. Outlining three urgent asks, he called on the Council to enable the entry of humanitarian aid and commercial essentials into Gaza, renew the ceasefire and fund the humanitarian response.

Palestine Says Death Returns to Gaza, Israel Says Hamas Responsible

The Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine, noting that this meeting was initially called to discuss Gaza’s humanitarian situation, added: “Now we gather here after a series of deadly Israeli attacks that killed, last night alone, hundreds of Palestinians.” Bombardment, death, devastation, fire and fear are yet again spreading throughout Gaza, he said.

“Ceasefire works — it is the only thing that does,” he stressed, stating that it stopped the bloodshed, allowed the release of hostages and prisoners and enabled the delivery of humanitarian aid. Unilateral, self-serving and irresponsible decisions cannot be used as excuses for breaking it. “While the Trump Administration has prioritized the release of hostages, it is evident that [Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin] Netanyahu’s concern for his political survival far outweighs his concern for the survival of the hostages,” he added.

The Arab Summit endorsed a clear vision and a solid plan for a different trajectory for Gaza and Palestine — “these efforts should be supported, not compromised and sabotaged”, he urged. The international community must also support the Palestinian Government’s assumption of its responsibilities throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the deployment of a UN-mandated mission throughout the Territory, a permanent ceasefire and the two-State solution. “This is a historical moment, where everyone must choose where they stand and what vision they want to see prevail,” he said.

However, Israel’s representative stressed that “the return to fighting is a necessity”, reaffirming his country’s commitment to bring home its hostages and defeat Hamas. Hamas has refused to release hostages and has repeatedly rejected all offers by the United States and mediating countries — even during Ramadan — he said, spotlighting the Israel Defense Forces’ precise attacks on Hamas targets.

For months, Israel took unprecedented steps to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza, he asserted, adding that these efforts are “not speculation, not political rhetoric”; they are “documented, verifiable and confirmed by the organizations distributing and supplying the aid”. The hostages still held in brutal captivity by Hamas should be paramount for those truly concerned about humanitarian crises, he said, adding: “Any discussion of humanitarian suffering that does not begin with the hostage release is not an honest discussion.”

“The slander that the people of Gaza are currently starving is quite simply untrue,” he continued, stating that “claims that electricity cut-off has plunged Gaza into humanitarian collapse are greatly exaggerated”. Rather, any suffering in Gaza is due to Hamas’ hijacking of aid for its violent ends. Pointing to certain Council members’ efforts to malign Israel, he stressed: “If this Council wishes to address suffering, then it must demand the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages.”

Some Council Members Also Point to Hamas

Along similar lines, the representative of United States emphasized that the blame for resumed hostilities lies solely with Hamas, which has steadfastly refused “every proposal and deadline they’ve been presented”. Hamas prefers to hold hostages captive and hide amongst the people of Gaza, she said, dismissing the allegation of indiscriminate attacks by the Israel Defense Forces. Underlining the need to tackle Iran’s “malign influence and State sponsorship of terror”, she said that Middle Eastern countries have an “historic opportunity to reshape their region”.

Echoing that, Panama’s delegate said that the suffering in Gaza is the direct consequence of Hamas’ extremist actions, “which unleashed this tragic spiral of violence”. He, too, condemned Hamas’ current refusal to meet the commitments agreed upon and release additional hostages.

France’s representative highlighted the international conference to be held in June, chaired by his country and Saudi Arabia, on the implementation of the two-State solution. The reconstruction plan for Gaza put forward by the Arab League must exclude Hamas from Gaza’s governance, he said. “The terrorist attacks committed by Hamas and other terrorist groups on 7 October 2023 constitute the worst anti-Semitic massacre since the Shoah”, and he therefore reaffirmed France’s solidarity with the Israeli people.

Others Point to Israel’s Responsibility as Occupying Power

Algerians understand the cruelty of occupation “because we endured it for over 130 years”, that country’s delegate recalled. “This deliberate blockade, timed to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan, is a calculated effort to break the resilience of the Palestinian people,” he stressed. Further, he observed that “the Israeli occupying Power is using water — yes, water — as a weapon of war.” Once again, Palestinian blood has become a tool for the calculations of Israeli politicians, and he called on mediator countries to ensure compliance with the ceasefire.

Blocking trucks, cutting off electricity, mistreating non-governmental organizations, preventing Muslims from accessing the Aqsa Mosque compound — “these are all tactics of the oppressor”, stated Pakistan’s representative. The manner in which the Council and the international community respond to such atrocities will have a lasting impact on the nature of the world order. He also pointed out that international humanitarian law prohibits targeting military targets in civilian facilities.

The Republic of Korea’s representative said that Hamas’ refusal to carry out its obligations does not justify blocking humanitarian aid or using it as a bargaining chip. He cited Under-Secretary-General Fletcher’s remarks during a 12 March press briefing: “I said to my colleague: Why are the dogs so fat? And he said: Because the dogs are looking for corpses.” Israel must immediately cease its offensive, he stressed, urging all parties to return to the negotiating table.

The representative of Denmark, Council President for March, spoke in her national capacity to spotlight Israel’s obligation, as the occupying Power, to ensure that the civilian population does not lack food or other basic needs, including water. Sierra Leone’s delegate also noted that Israel, as the occupying Power, has obligations under the Fourth Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.

They, along with the representatives of the United Kingdom and China, were among the many speakers who underscored the need for an immediate ceasefire. Somalia’s speaker, expressing concern that Israeli strikes in Gaza were taking place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, also said that worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque compound must be able to freely and safely perform their religious rituals. The Russian Federation’s delegate warned against delays, noting that many have died because of the Council’s earlier inability to decide on a ceasefire.

Several speakers condemned Israel’s decision to halt humanitarian aid into Gaza. “This decision is illegal,” emphasized Guyana’s representative, who also highlighted the impact on women — many have died from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth because of the restrictions. She also noted the 13 March report of the independent international commission of inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which points to Israel’s systematic use of sexual, reproductive and other forms of gender-based violence since 7 October 2023.

Slovenia’s representative, noting that it is roughly one year since the International Court of Justice issued provisional measures relating to humanitarian aid, famine and starvation in the case brought forward by South Africa, said that it is unacceptable that “our conversations are still the same”.

Greece’s delegate added that UNRWA’s role is indispensable with millions in urgent need of primary health services, education and shelter. “War has not left the next generation in Gaza untouched,” he said, noting that thousands of children died, were injured or separated from their families and internally displaced. The unhindered and continuous flow of aid into all parts of Gaza should remain a priority, and he also voiced support for the Arab plan put forth by Egypt.

Also speaking today was the Permanent Observer of the League of Arab States, who urged implementation of the first phase of that plan, adopted during an Arab League meeting in Cairo and later endorsed by a ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He also urged the Council to activate international oversight mechanisms to guarantee the safe and sustainable delivery of aid and ensure the protection of Palestinian civilians.