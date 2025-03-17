Security Council Press Statement on UN Interim Security Force for Abyei Detention, Abduction and Looting by Rapid Support Forces

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Christina Markus Lassen (Denmark):

The members of the Security Council unequivocally condemned the Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) 28 February detention of over 60 UN peacekeepers, armed abduction of eight civilian personnel and looting of a United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) logistics convoy consisting of eight vehicles and 280,000 litres of fuel, following a routine fuel delivery to the Joint Border Verification Monitoring Mission’s (JBVMM) headquarters in Kadugli.

The members of the Security Council further expressed deep alarm over threats to the safety and security of UNISFA peacekeepers and civilian personnel. The members of the Security Council condemned all forms of violence against UN personnel and civilians, including targeted kidnapping, and reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes, reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law, and called for the Rapid Support Forces to be held accountable.

The members of the Security Council urgently called for the immediate return of UNISFA trucks and fuel. They also called on all parties to allow UNISFA to implement its mandated tasks in full and without interference, including providing support to the Joint Border Verification Monitoring Mission.

The members of the Security Council commended the UNISFA Acting Head of Mission/Force Commander’s efforts to successfully return all victims to safety. They reiterated their full support to UNISFA and expressed their appreciation for UNISFA’s troop- and police-contributing countries.