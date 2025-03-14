Security Council Adopts Presidential Statement Condemning Recent Violence in Syria

The Security Council today condemned the widespread violence perpetrated in Syria’s Latakia and Tartus provinces since 6 March — including mass killings of civilians among the Alawite community — calling on the interim authorities to protect all Syrians without distinction.

Unanimously adopting a presidential statement (to be issued as document S/PRST/2025/4), the 15-nation organ also condemned attacks targeting civilian infrastructure. It called on all parties to immediately cease all violence and inflammatory activities and ensure the protection of all civilian populations and infrastructure, as well as humanitarian operations. Further, all parties and States must ensure full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to those affected and the humane treatment of all persons. The Council also urged a rapid increase of humanitarian support across Syria.

Recalling resolution 2254 (2015), the Council called on all States to respect Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity and refrain from any action or interference that may further destabilize the country. It further urged Syria to take decisive measures to address the threat posed by foreign terrorist fighters, underscoring its obligations under relevant Council resolutions related to counter-terrorism.

Underlining the urgency of inclusive, transparent justice and reconciliation in Syria, the Council called for swift, transparent, independent, impartial and comprehensive investigations to ensure accountability and bring all perpetrators of violence against civilians to justice. Accordingly, it took note of the Syrian interim authorities’ announcement of the establishment of an independent committee to investigate such violence and identify those responsible. The Council also noted such authorities’ decision to establish a committee for civil peace.

The Council further called for an inclusive political process led and owned by Syrians, facilitated by the UN and based on the principles outlined in resolution 2254 (2015). This includes safeguarding the rights of all Syrians — regardless of ethnicity or religion — meeting their legitimate aspirations and enabling them to peacefully, independently and democratically determine their futures.