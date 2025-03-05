Security Council Press Statement on Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Christina Markus Lassen (Denmark):

The members of the Security Council expressed grave concern over the signing of a charter to establish a parallel governing authority in Sudan. The members of the Security Council underscored that such actions risk exacerbating the ongoing conflict in Sudan, fragmenting the country and worsening an already-dire humanitarian situation.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, emphasizing that any unilateral steps that undermine these principles threaten the stability of both Sudan and the broader region.

The members of the Security Council called on the parties to the conflict to seek an immediate cessation of hostilities and engage, in good faith, in political dialogue and diplomatic efforts towards a durable ceasefire. The members of the Security Council welcomed the call of the African Union and the UN Secretary-General to urgently declare a ceasefire during Ramadan.

The members of the Security Council reiterated a call for all parties to comply with their commitments outlined in the Jeddah Declaration. They emphasized the importance of a genuine, inclusive and transparent national dialogue leading to a free, fair and democratically elected national Government — following a civilian-led transitional period — to realize the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, stable and prosperous future, in full accordance with the principles of national ownership.

The members of the Security Council urged all Member States to refrain from external interference which seeks to foment conflict and instability, to support efforts for durable peace, to abide by their obligations under international law and to implement relevant Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2750 (2024). They further called on all parties to the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law and resolution 2736 (2024).

The members of the Security Council expressed their full support for the efforts of the Personal Envoy of the Secretary General, Ramtane Lamamra, to use his good offices with the parties, leading to a sustainable solution to the conflict through dialogue.