Security Council Press Statement on Houthi Detention of United Nations, International Non-governmental Organization Workers

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Fu Cong (China):

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the tragic death of World Food Programme (WFP) member of staff, Ahmed, on 10 February in Houthi captivity and expressed their deepest condolences to the family and the United Nations. Council Members strongly condemned the ongoing detentions by the Houthis of personnel from the United Nations, national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations and diplomatic missions. Council members demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained by the Houthis and reiterated that all threats to those delivering humanitarian aid and assistance are unacceptable.

Council members expressed their grave concern at the significant and rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Yemen and stressed that unimpeded access by humanitarian personnel and United Nations and associated personnel is essential. Council members expressed deep concern at the risk to delivery of essential humanitarian assistance and reiterated their demand that the Houthis ensure respect of international humanitarian law with regard to the safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to ensure assistance can reach civilians in need.

Council members emphasized that the humanitarian situation will continue to deteriorate in the absence of a political solution. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen, and its commitment to stand by the people of Yemen. They reiterated their support for United Nations Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in his efforts towards a negotiated, inclusive, Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political settlement based on the agreed references and consistent with relevant Security Council resolutions.