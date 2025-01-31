Security Council Press Statement on Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Amar Bendjama (Algeria):

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern over escalating violence, including in and around El Fasher, North Darfur.

Council members strongly condemned the ongoing and intensifying assaults on El Fasher in recent days by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as well as reports of an attack on the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital in El Fasher on 24 January, which killed over 70 patients receiving critical care and their relatives, and wounded dozens. Recalling resolution 2736 (2024), Council members reiterated their demand that RSF halt the siege of El Fasher; and their call for an immediate halt to the fighting and for de-escalation in and around El Fasher.

Council members called on the parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law and, as applicable, human rights law. They expressed their grave concern over the situation of civilians in El Fasher and the nearby Zamzam internally displaced persons camp who have been displaced multiple times and are already experiencing a humanitarian crisis.

Council members called on the parties to the conflict to seek an immediate cessation of hostilities and pursue a sustainable resolution to the conflict through dialogue.

They urged all Member States to refrain from external interference which seeks to foment conflict and instability and instead to support efforts for durable peace and reminded all parties to the conflict and Member States to adhere to their obligations to comply with the arms embargo measures as stipulated in paragraphs 7 and 8 of resolution 1556 (2004) and reiterated in resolution 2750 (2024).