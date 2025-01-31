Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2771 (2025)

The Security Council today decided to renew the long-standing United Nations peacekeeping presence in Cyprus for another year, underscoring the need to avoid any unilateral actions that could undermine the prospects for a peaceful settlement.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2771 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2771 (2025)), the 15-member organ decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) — which was first deployed in 1964 — until 31 January 2026. It affirmed its intention to continue to monitor the situation in Cyprus closely, review the resolution’s implementation after six months and consider any adjustments or other action as needed.

Reiterating that disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean should be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law, the text urged the leaders of the two Cypriot communities and all involved parties to refrain from any actions and rhetoric that might damage the settlement process and raise tensions on the island.

Accordingly, the Council condemned the continued violations of the military status quo along the ceasefire lines, the reported encroachment by both sides into the United Nations Buffer Zone and the ongoing reported military violations, calling on the sides and all involved parties to respect UNFICYP’s mandated authority in and around the Buffer Zone and refrain from unilateral actions that contravene it. Additionally, the Council strongly urged full respect for UNFICYP’s freedom of movement throughout Cyprus and the cessation of all restrictions on the mission’s movement and access.

Urging the sides to renew their efforts to achieve an enduring, comprehensive and just settlement based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality, the text welcomed the agreement between the Greek Cypriot leader, Nikos Christodoulides, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, to explore the possibility of opening new crossing points.

Relatedly, the text welcomed the Secretary-General’s plans to convene an informal broader meeting with the two sides and the guarantor powers to discuss the way forward, encouraging further rounds of informal talks to freely negotiate a mutually acceptable settlement under United Nations auspices.

The Council requested the Secretary-General to submit two reports — by 4 July 2025 and 5 January 2026 respectively — on his Good Offices, in particular on progress towards reaching a consensus starting point for meaningful results-oriented negotiations leading to a settlement, as well as on the implementation of this resolution. It also encouraged the leaders of the two communities to provide relevant written updates every six months.