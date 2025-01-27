Security Council Adopts Presidential Statement Acknowledging Inputs for 2025 Review of 20-Year-Old UN Peacebuilding Architecture

The Security Council today noted that the upcoming review of the UN peacebuilding architecture in 2025 will be the fourth, marking the structure’s twentieth anniversary.

Unanimously adopting a presidential statement (to be issued as S/PRST/2025/3), the 15-member Council also noted with appreciation the Secretary-General’s report on Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace on 27 December 2024 and took note of the Peacebuilding Commission’s inputs for the 2025 review, through its letter dated 13 November 2024. It also acknowledged submission of a letter dated 21 November 2024 by the Group of Independent Eminent Persons and the inputs from thematic and regional consultations.

Lastly, the Council looked forward to the outcome of the 2025 review and the consideration of its recommendations.

The review offers an opportunity to reflect on two decades of peacebuilding efforts and assess the effectiveness of the current architecture. Its outcome will shape the future direction of the UN's peacebuilding initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to preventing conflict and sustaining peace worldwide.