With Terrorism at ‘Tipping Point’ in Africa, Security Council Speakers Call for Development-Driven Solutions

Region's Ownership, International Support Also Key to Tackling Scourge

Africa remains the epicentre of global terrorism, with Sub-Saharan Africa accounting for 59 per cent of all terrorism-related deaths worldwide, the Security Council heard today, as speakers engaged in a day-long open debate to outline counter-terrorism initiatives that address the interconnected relationship among security, development and human rights.

“Terrorism is the most significant threat to peace, security and sustainable development across the African continent today,” stated Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations. Describing the Sahel as “ground zero” for one of the world’s most brutal crises, she said that for three years, terrorism-related deaths have soared past 6,000, making up more than half of all global fatalities. In this deadly surge, Burkina Faso is now leading the world in terrorism deaths with a staggering 68 per cent increase and “little support to help reverse the trend”.

Painting a bleak picture of the threat’s complexity, she said Al-Qaida and Da’esh affiliates have spread their deadly tentacles to West Africa’s coastal countries, with violent attacks soaring by 250 per cent in two years. Terrorist groups, such as Al-Shabaab in Somalia, the Allied Democratic Forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama in Mozambique, continue to unleash horrific violence. They are not only terrorizing communities, but also inflicting unspeakable acts of sexual and gender-based violence, assaulting children and forcibly recruiting them into their ranks.

“At this rate, in West Africa, the future is at stake,” she warned, stressing that the marginalization of youth, coupled with soaring unemployment, has left an entire generation vulnerable to extremist groups. “If we don’t act, we risk losing this generation to the horrors of terrorism,” she added.

However, she continued, “as terrorism evolves, so must we”. Calling for innovative approaches to counter the scourge, she underscored that “regional cooperation is the linchpin of any effective counter-terrorism strategy”. Fragmentation of counter-terrorism efforts only serves the perpetrators who thrive by sowing divisions, she pointed out, calling for united and urgent responses focused on fostering dialogue, trust and coordinated action.

African Solutions to African Problems

“The gravity of the threat caused by the exponential growth of terrorism in Africa is overwhelming and startling,” observed Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security. In 2024 alone, the African Union Counter-Terrorism Centre recorded over 3,400 attacks on the continent, which resulted in over 13,900 fatalities. Africa is “facing a damning challenge”, he said, stressing: “We have reached a tipping point, and we must act together.” For their part, he said that “our leaders in Africa continue to demonstrate the spirit of African solutions to African problems that works for all”.

As an example, he pointed to the Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad and the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which form strategic pathways to peacebuilding and promoting socioeconomic development in post-conflict settings. “These models are not merely beneficial, but essential for Africa’s future,” he said. Outlining the African Union’s efforts to promote “development-focused counter-terrorism”, he stressed that swift activation of resolution 2719 (2023) “would be a significant step forward for the African Union in its counter-terrorism initiatives”.

Crucial Role of Civil Society in Fight against Terrorism

Also briefing the Council was Said Djinnit, Senior Adviser at the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Conflicts, who said that Africa’s security has been severely weakened by various conflicts, resulting in grave human rights violations. “Over the years, terrorism in Africa has grown in scale,” he added. Civilian populations — particularly women and young people — remain the primary victims. A strong State presence is crucial to enable local authorities to play a more active role in preventing extremism. “Their proximity to community places them in a unique position to address local grievances and foster resilience,” he added.

He emphasized that counter-terrorism efforts are much more successful when civilians can resist terrorism and feel protected. Despite limited resources and restricted access, civil society organizations have actively contributed to facilitating community rehabilitation and ensuring that all sectors of society contribute to counterterrorism efforts. The African Union has developed strategies to this end; however, insufficient resources and political instability hinder such efforts.

In the ensuing discussion, delegates echoed the alarming assessment about the mounting and ever-increasing threat of terrorism in Africa, calling for responses tailored to local contexts — with essential roles for regional and subregional institutions.

Terrorism is a global threat that “knows no border” and “to which no one is immune”, stated Ahmed Attaf, Minister for Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria, Council President for January, speaking in his national capacity. A revitalized global engagement is needed “before it is too late”, he said, urging the international community not to accept a future where the continent's rich potential “remains hostage to fear and violence”.

Need to Address Poverty, Youth Unemployment

Musa Timothy Kabba, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone, noted that terrorist groups are “increasingly adept at forming alliances and exploiting existing grievances, conflicts, poverty and unemployment”. He, therefore, stressed that the international community must address the pressing issues of poverty, youth unemployment, transnational crime and corruption.

The representative of Egypt, speaking on behalf of the Arab Group, warned against the increased cooperation between terrorists and transnational organized crime across Africa, including human, arms and drug trafficking. Calling for intensified cooperation, information-exchange and border control, he added that donor countries must cooperate with African States to address these challenges through technology transfer.

Use of Dark Web by Terrorists

His counterpart from Namibia highlighted new challenges that have emerged in the global fight against terrorism, including the use of cyberspace by terrorist organizations to recruit, radicalize and disseminate propaganda. The dark web and encrypted communications give anonymity, making it harder for Governments and law enforcement agencies to track their activities, he cautioned.

“Effective counter-terrorism hinges on robust information exchange and analysis”, said Dominique Bahorera, Deputy Special Representative of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL). The organization’s secure network — enabling real-time information exchange — is “at the heart of global police cooperation”. With 132,000 terrorist profiles, it transforms data into investigative leads. In 2024 alone, INTERPOL coordinated several operations in the continent, resulting in 121 arrests for terrorism and poly-criminal offences, he noted.

However, Nigeria’s delegate pointed out that counter-terrorism capabilities in most African countries suffer from critical gaps — a point echoed by several other speakers. The international community must unite to confront terrorism and ensure a safer and more secure Africa, he said, declaring: “The time to act is now.”

Among those sharing national experience in tackling terrorism was Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, who laid out various ways his Government was fighting terrorism, including closing any legal loopholes used to support terrorist activities and finance operations. His country liberated half of the territory that was under the control of Al-Shabaab. “Our experience proves that terrorism does not recognize any national borders, making multilateral cooperation an absolute necessity,” he said. However, he warned against foreign interference in internal affairs.

Rejecting Imposition of External Solutions

“Africa does not need solutions imposed from outside, but partnerships that recognize and support our capability to solve our own challenges,” concurred Ramadhan Abdalla Mohamed Goc, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan. Accordingly, he urged the Council to reinforce its partnership with the African Union, stating that this means “not only endorsing African-led peace operations, but also ensuring these missions are guided by African expertise and local knowledge”. Adding that African States must also be “given the tools and the freedom to fulfil their mandates to protect their citizens”, he called on the Council to lift the arms embargo and sanctions imposed on his country.

However, cautioned the United States’ representative, “terrorists only stand to benefit from the Council’s inaction, particularly since money continues to be the lifeblood of terrorists”. She urged Council members to agree to list more Africa-based Da’esh and Al-Qaida affiliates in the 1267 Sanctions Committee, making them subject to a worldwide asset freeze. Concurrently, States should support the designation of additional individuals in the Al-Shabaab Sanctions Committee. “We should bolster our efforts to stem the flow of funds to terrorists and avoid politicizing sanctions listing proposals,” she added. The representative of France said that “African capacities to combat terrorism are essential”, urging the international community to help strengthen the resilience of regional communities and States. However, he warned, the “purported security efforts put forward by some private military companies are counterproductive and will only fuel terrorism”.

Western Countries Accused of Creating Conditions Conducive to Terrorism

The Russian Federation’s delegate observed that the swift expansion of international terrorism began in Africa following the West’s military aggression against Libya in 2011. “Western States are holding forth about so-called ‘conditions conducive to terrorism in Africa’, hushing up the fact that high up on the list of such conditions are their own illicit actions and failures,” he said. He also stressed that Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso — who are combating international terrorism in the Sahel “practically single-handedly” — deserve support from the international community and regional organizations.

For her part, the Permanent Observer for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), detailing the Community’s current counter-terrorism action plan, said that it includes programmes to address the root causes of terrorism, such as promoting cultures and morals through religious and traditional institutions. She added: “Strengthening African leadership and counter-terrorism initiatives on the continent guarantees the required ownership by beneficiary Member States and ensures the necessary political coherence for sustainability and success.”