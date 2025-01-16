Security Council Adopts Presidential Statement Welcoming Election of New President in Lebanon, Cessation of Hostilities

The Security Council today unanimously adopted a presidential statement on Lebanon, welcoming the recent election of President Joseph Aoun and the designation of Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister.

By the text (to be issued as document S/PRST/2025/1), the 15-nation organ cited Lebanon’s recent domestic developments as “a long-awaited and critical step” to overcome its political and institutional crisis. It encouraged all parties in that country to demonstrate renewed unity and the new Lebanese authorities to swiftly form a Government.

The Council further welcomed the cessation of hostilities arrangement between Israel and Lebanon on 26 November, 2024 (document S/2024/870). However, it expressed concern about the reported violations after 27 November and called for all violations of the arrangement to stop. To that end, it called on the parties to implement the provisions of the arrangement and for the full implementation of the cessation of hostilities with the support of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Reiterating that UN peacekeepers and premises must never be the target of an attack, the Council called on all parties to respect the safety of UNIFIL and other United Nations personnel and premises. It reaffirmed its support for Lebanon’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence in accordance with Council resolution 1701 (2006).

Further by the text, the Council called on the international community to extend humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese people, including through facilitating the safe return of displaced persons. It also called for further international assistance to help facilitate the country’s reconstruction and development; strengthen State institutions, including the Lebanese Armed Forces; and help secure a permanent ceasefire and a long-term solution to the conflict.