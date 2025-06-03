'Through Her Lens': New UN Photo Exhibit Celebrates Women Leading Peace

NEW YORK, 3 June (Department of Peace Operations) — This June, the United Nations will unveil a compelling new photo exhibit at New York’s Photoville Festival, bringing global attention to the leadership, courage and impact of women and their allies driving peace in some of the world’s most volatile places. Featuring original photos by local women photographers, the exhibition spotlights women peacebuilders, human rights defenders, UN peacekeepers and grass-roots activists whose stories are too often overlooked. Their portraits and environments reflect both the challenges of conflict and the possibilities that emerge when women lead.

Launched in commemoration of the twenty-fifth anniversary of UN Security Council resolution 1325 (2000), the exhibition highlights the women, peace and security agenda which recognizes not only the disproportionate impact of conflict on women but also their indispensable role in shaping peace, building trust and leading transformative change.

“The fight for gender equality is not just about fairness,” said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in his remarks at the 2025 International Women’s Day commemoration in New York. “It is about power — who gets a seat at the table and who is locked out. Simply put, when women and girls rise, everyone thrives.” (See Press Release SG/SM/22573.)

Captured across 11 settings — Abyei, Cyprus, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Kosovo, Lebanon, Mozambique, Occupied Palestinian Territory, South Sudan and Sudan — the images tell a collective story of resilience, resistance and transformation.

“Too often, the role of women in peace processes and trust-building is overlooked or underrepresented,” said Laura Hasani, a photojournalist from Kosovo with over 25 years’ experience. “These photos aim to change that, so the world sees and hears from the women who are rebuilding communities and leading change.”

In Haiti, Clyfane Saintil, a feminist activist and non-profit leader featured in the exhibit, helps Haitian girls and women build confidence to claim their rights and shape their futures. “Change begins in our communities, where women and girls rise, and when men choose to be allies rather than obstacles,” she said.

Through the lens of those living the realities of conflict, the exhibition reframes how we see women: not only as victims, but as architects of peace and justice. It also calls on Governments, international organizations and communities to recommit to the promise of the women, peace and security agenda, which remains as urgent today as it was 25 years ago.

Through Her Lens: Women Rising for Peace is a collaboration between the United Nations Department of Peace Operations and Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) and the Elsie Initiative Fund. Premiering in Brooklyn Bridge Park on Saturday, 7 June, it will remain open to the public until 22 June, then travel to some of the countries featured before reaching the European Parliament in Brussels, and in October, UN Headquarters in New York, among others.

The exhibition is supported by the Governments of Australia, Canada, Denmark, European Union, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom, whose generous contributions made it possible to share these powerful stories worldwide.

The exhibition is free to view from 7 to 22 June at the Photoville Festival, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 1, New York.

For more information, please visit https://photoville.nyc/exhibition/through-her-lens.

Digital assets are available for download at https://trello.com/b/uRcvQdSY/2025-photoville.

Note to editors: The Through Their Lens: Women Rising for Peace photo exhibition is underpinned by the principles outlined in United Nations Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) and subsequent nine resolutions on women, peace and security. The resolutions recognize the importance of women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in conflict resolution and call for greater inclusion of women in peacemaking and decision-making at all levels in peace and political processes.

Media Contacts

UN Department of Peace Operations

Sophie Boudre, at email: boudre@un.org, or tel.: +1 917 691 5359; Milly Copping James, at email: milly.coppingjames@un.org, or tel.: +1 646 897 6383.

UN Department of Peacebuilding and Political Affairs

Kyung Ae (Susie) Lim, at email: lim7@un.org, or tel.: +1 646 595 7068.

UN-Women

Media Team, at email: media.team@unwomen.org.