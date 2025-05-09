United Nations Pavilion, Yoshimoto Kogyo Team Up for Large-Scale Event on Sustainable Development Goals at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai

The United Nations Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, is teaming up with Yoshimoto Kogyo, one of Japan’s largest entertainment companies, to co-organize a large-scale event on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on 15 June. Titled “Walk the Talk for SDGs in Expo 2025 UN & YOSHIMOTO”, the event will feature dozens of activities taking place across various locations within the Expo venue.

Starting at noon, the event will be bookended by opening and closing stages, both to be held in the Expo Hall or the “Shining Hat”. The two events will welcome JO1, a Japanese boy band, as “special supporters”; building on their visit to the UN Headquarters in New York in March, where they met with various UN officials and discussed ways to support the promotion of the SDGs. JO1 will also perform during the closing ceremony.

The Pop-Up Stages will feature collaborative activities with various pavilions, along with live broadcasts in front of an audience. A special SDG-themed stamp rally will also be organized to encourage participants to explore different areas of the venue.

During the event, the UN Pavilion will host a number of initiatives, including a Yoshimoto comedian who will introduce the Pavilion using easy-to-understand language and humor.

“I am very grateful to Yoshimoto Kogyo for their commitment to using the talent, creativity and imagination of comedians and other creatives to promote better understanding of and support for the Sustainable Development Goals. I have seen this first hand, including at the Okinawa International Movie Festival, which I attended in 2019,” said Assistant Secretary-General Maher Nasser, Commissioner-General of the United Nations at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan. “As an event that will take place in multiple locations at Expo 2025, we have invited all stakeholders to join us in making this a memorable and meaningful opportunity to further enhance support for and a better understanding of the SDGs through fun and engaging activities.”

Since 2017, the UN and Yoshimoto have jointly promoted SDGs by bringing it closer to the people through large-scale events and production of videos engaging Yoshimoto comedians, encouraging people to take SDG actions.

While the event itself is open to all visitors with tickets to the Expo on that day, a lottery will be conducted for access to the opening and closing stages. For more information please visit: https://walkthetalk2025-expo.com.

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai will run from 13 April to 13 October and is expected to attract over 28 million visitors. The UN Pavilion will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For further information, please contact Kosuke Terai at email: kosuke.terai@un.org.