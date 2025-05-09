UN Global Communications ‘Vital in Promoting Reliable, Factual, Multilingual Information’, Says Delegate, as Committee on Information Closes Session

Approving two resolutions regarding the work of the Department of Global Communications as well as on ensuring equity in access to information, the United Nations Committee on Information concluded its forty-seventh session today.

Both texts, approved by consensus, are contained in the report of the Committee’s forty-seventh session (to be issued as document A/80/21).

Alyson Calem Sangiorgio (Monaco), the Rapporteur of the Committee on Information, summarized the Committee’s session, noting the Chair’s remarks as well as that of the Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications. “Speakers voiced their concern that information manipulation was being used to undermine peace and stability,” she said. They stressed the key role of the United Nations in providing accurate and comprehensive information, welcomed its social media initiatives and acknowledged the Organization’s efforts to revitalize multilateralism. They touched on the need to protect the safety of journalists, especially in situations of violence, and praised initiatives such as the Shireen Abu Akleh Training Programme for Palestinian Broadcasters and Journalists. They also expressed concern about the growing digital gap.

In the ensuing discussion, delegates welcomed the consensus adoption of the report, while some pointed out reservations.

Hungary’s delegate, recalling that her country did not adopt the Global Compact on Migration, disassociated from operative paragraphs 21 and 22 of the draft resolution titled “United Nations Global Communications Policies and Activities”. Iran’s delegate said her country will implement the adopted texts in accordance with its national laws, as well as Islamic principles and cultural contexts. Argentina’s delegate disassociated from references to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Pact for the Future and climate change, as well as statements on misinformation and hate speech, which run counter to its national position.

South Africa’s representative expressed regret that Member States could not make progress on the implementation of the commitments undertaken in the Global Digital Compact. “We would have also liked to see proposals on the commemoration of anniversaries of various UN declarations and conventions,” she said. These anniversaries demonstrate the strides the UN has made over the years and serve as a stark reminder of the commitments that still need to be fulfilled. Moreover, she said that content moderation is important given the challenges of hate speech, misinformation and disinformation.

Iraq’s delegate, speaking on behalf of Group of 77 and China, said that the bloc’s objection through this process was to ensure renewed momentum and support for the Department of Global Communications and the work of the United Nations. “We believe we have made important progress in this regard,” he added.

The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, said the resolutions adopted today provide essential guidance to the Department of Global Communications, “whose work is vital in promoting reliable, factual and multilingual information”. The texts note the Department’s pivotal work on the UN Global Principles for Information Integrity, and they also strengthen the language on artificial intelligence, he noted.

At the same time, he pointed out, multilingualism is not only a value, but also a commitment. “And unfortunately, it has not been fully reflected in how we’ve conducted our work,” he said, noting that there was no interpretation in the six official languages during the informal briefing with the Under-Secretary-General. “Today, we are adopting a text that has not been translated to all UN official languages. This is not acceptable,” he said, urging the Secretariat to ensure this does not happen again.

The Department of Global Communications was represented by Ian Philips, Director, News and Media Division, who also welcomed the consensus adoption of the two texts. Even though delegates came to the session with varying positions, they worked tirelessly to reach consensus. “That’s how multilateralism works: finding common ground” even when the gaps seem too wide to cross, he added, thanking the Committee for providing valuable guidance to the Department.

He also observed that “fighting misinformation, disinformation and information manipulation is at the core of your concerns — together with the safe, secure and trustworthy use of AI [artificial intelligence]”. The UN Global Principles for Information Integrity, drafted by the Department, have a key role to play in developing healthy information environments. Also noting the emphasis on multilingualism, he reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to “continue communicating the vital work of the UN, here in Headquarters and globally, in the six UN official languages and many more”.