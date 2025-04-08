United Nations Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, Thanks UNIQLO for Providing UN Pavilion Staff Uniforms

Staff of the United Nations Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, will begin welcoming visitors on 13 April dressed in uniforms provided by UNIQLO, a brand under Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., the multinational retail holding company based in Japan. Specifically tailored for this occasion, the design of the uniforms is rooted in a traditional “preppy” style that has been updated to create a modern and elegant look. Made with high-quality and functional material, the uniforms combine comfort with elegance.

The uniform consists of a jacket, a jersey/cotton shirt, pants, a belt, sneakers and socks. A silk tie will complement the men’s uniform, while the women's uniform will include a scarf. The chest of the jacket features a unique logo patch based on the United Nations Pavilion logo that was originally created by the UN Graphic Design Unit and crafted by refugee artisans through MADE51, a global brand brought to life by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The collaboration between the United Nations and UNIQLO builds on the company’s stated commitment to sustainability and almost two decades of supporting refugees through UNHCR.

“We are very grateful to UNIQLO for generously providing uniforms for the UN Pavilion attendants as an in-kind donation. The design and materials used will ensure that our Pavilion attendants are elegant and comfortable throughout the day, wearing attractive and highly functional uniforms. Support from private sector companies such as UNIQLO exemplifies the spirit of Sustainable Development Goal 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). UNIQLO’s collaboration with us at Expo 2025 and with UNHCR over the years is much appreciated and an example for others to follow,” commented Maher Nasser, Assistant Secretary-General and Commissioner-General of the United Nations at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

“We are honoured to support the UN Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai. We have created a modern and sophisticated uniform that embodies the essence of the UN Pavilion, inspired by our LifeWear philosophy — simple, high-quality and highly functional apparel. We hope the uniform will bring comfort and pride to the attendants throughout the six-month event, aiding their efforts to share the UN Pavilion’s message of peace and security with the world,” commented Koji Yanai, Director, Group Senior Executive Officer, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Fast Retailing, UNIQLO’s holding company, began its partnership with UNHCR in 2006 with its first donation of clothing for refugee families through the agency in 2007. This contribution consisted of clothes donated by UNIQLO customers through their in-store recycling programme. Since the Global Partnership Agreement was signed in 2011, the partnership has grown both in scope and scale.

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, will run from 13 April to 13 October and is expected to attract over 28 million visitors. The UN Pavilion will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. under the theme “United for a Better Future”.

For further information, please contact Kosuke Terai at email: kosuke.terai@un.org.