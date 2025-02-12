United Nations Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai: 35 UN Entities, 15 Secretariat Departments, Offices to Gather under Theme 'United for a Better Future'

Two months from today, the United Nations will welcome visitors to a dedicated pavilion in the Empowering Zone of Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan under the theme “United for a Better Future”. The United Nations Pavilion is proud to host exhibits and programming that represent the work of 35 UN entities and 15 UN Secretariat departments and offices.

The United Nations pavilion will feature highlights of eight decades of impact, current efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and to address global challenges and humanitarian crises, as well as a vision of a sustainable future that is possible only through collective action and multilateral collaboration. The UN Pavilion will also host special weekly exhibits and events aligned with the Expo’s theme weeks, United Nations international days and other priorities to promote sustainable development, human rights, climate action and peace and security. Visitors can also purchase UN and SDG-related merchandise at the giftshop located inside the pavilion.

Confirmed participating UN entities include:

United Nations Secretariat Department of Global Communications Department of Economic and Social Affairs Department of Peace Operations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Development Coordination Office Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) United Nations Global Compact Office United Nations Mine Action Service United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs United Nations Road Safety Fund / Special Envoy for Road Safety United Nations Youth Office

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)

International Labour Organization (ILO)

International Maritime Organization (IMO)

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

International Trade Centre (ITC)

Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

Statistical Institute for Asia and the Pacific)

United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF)

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

United Nations Development Programme

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women)

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat)

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR)

United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS)

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)

United Nations Research Institute for Social Development (UNRISD)

United Nations University (UNU)

United Nations Volunteers programme (UNV)

United Nations Water*

Universal Postal Union (UPU)

World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism)

World Food Programme (WFP)

World Health Organization (WHO)

World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)

The UN Pavilion will also host prominent guest speakers, including senior UN officials, leading experts, celebrities and advocates, who will share their insights and experiences on global challenges and solutions.

“In the year that the United Nations will turn 80 years old, the UN Pavilion presents key milestones since 1945 that have reshaped values and the world as we know it. We will also showcase examples of the UN in our daily lives and a vision of a world in which everyone thrives in peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet,” said Maher Nasser, Commissioner-General of the United Nations at Expo 2025. “It is our hope that our pavilion will serve as a dynamic platform for learning, collaboration and inspiration for action.”

The video interview of Mr. Nasser is available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MBS_DOB_k8.

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, will run from 13 April to 13 October and is expected to attract over 28 million visitors. The UN Pavilion will be open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For additional information about the United Nations presence at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, please contact Naomi Ichikawa, UN Department of Global Communications (New York), at email: nichikawa@un.org.

* UN Water is a coordination mechanism, comprising United Nations entities (members) and international organizations (partners) working on water and sanitation issues.