Homo Sargassum Exhibition Opens at UN Headquarters in New York

A new exhibition entitled HOMO SARGASSUM is now open in the United Nations Headquarters Visitors’ Lobby. The exhibit is organized by the TOUT-MONDE Art FOUNDATION and endorsed by the Permanent Missions of France and Barbados to the United Nations.

The exhibition is on display in connection with World Ocean Month and to contribute to rethinking Sustainable Development Goal 14 in light of the high-level 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference, co-hosted by France and Costa Rica from 9 to 13 June in Nice, France. It also coincides with Caribbean American Heritage Month.

HOMO SARGASSUM is an immersive multisensorial art and science exhibition that raises public awareness about oceanic pollution through the lens of the sargassum seaweed. The proliferation of these algae across the Atlantic and on Caribbean coasts since 2011 has wide-ranging environmental, economic, social and health-related impacts for coastal communities and ecosystems. HOMO SARGASSUM invites artists, scientists, researchers and scholars from the Caribbean and beyond to share their perspectives on the causes and consequences of the sargassum proliferation and to present their works that seek potential solutions to this scourge.

HOMO SARGASSUM will be on display until 11 July.

For more information on HOMO SARGASSUM, please contact hello@tout-monde-foundation.org.

For information on exhibitions at UN Headquarters and for the guidelines governing United Nations exhibitions, please contact Melissa Budinic at budinic@un.org.