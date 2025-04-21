At Annual United Nations Forum, Participants Call on Indigenous Peoples’ Rights to Be Upheld

Representing the largest international annual gathering of Indigenous Peoples with around 1,000 participants, the twenty-fourth session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues opened today at UN Headquarters in New York, putting a spotlight on some of the most urgent and interconnected issues facing Indigenous Peoples today. Bringing together Indigenous Peoples, Government representatives, UN agencies and civil society from around the world, the Forum will run until 2 May.

The priority theme for this year’s session is “Implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples within United Nations Member States and the United Nations system, including identifying good practices and addressing challenges”.

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, adopted in 2007, is a vital framework for advancing Indigenous Peoples’ rights worldwide. However, despite progress, its implementation remains inconsistent and insufficient, challenged by the lack of recognition of Indigenous Peoples, political resistance and economic interests, among other issues. This year's Forum aims to encourage debate, promote cooperation and build solutions to address these challenges, inspired by examples of good practice and Indigenous-led initiatives.

The session began with a violin performance by two Kichwa Indigenous youth, honouring the memories of the Indigenous Peoples who came before them, followed by a ceremonial welcome by the Chief of the Onondaga Nation, Tadodaho Sid Hill.

Statements were delivered by high-level representatives: Aluki Kotierk (Inuit, the Arctic), Chair of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues; António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; Philemon Yang (Cameroon), President of the General Assembly; Robert Rae (Canada), President of the Economic and Social Council; Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs; and Lena Yanina Estrada, Minister for Environment of Colombia.

“We have come far, but the road ahead remains long. UNDRIP [the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples] is not a document to be celebrated once a year, it is a living framework that must guide how we govern, how we invest and how we treat one another on this shared Mother Earth. Its full and effective implementation is not optional — it is a moral, legal and collective obligation,” stated Ms. Kotierk, Chair of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

“The individual and collective rights of Indigenous Peoples are non-negotiable,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as he addressed the opening of the Forum. “Governments must honour their obligations in the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples — without delay.”

With the growing threat of climate change, it is essential to ensure climate solutions do not come at the expense of Indigenous Peoples — that their rights are upheld and that their contributions are recognized and valued. Extractive activities, happening on or near Indigenous Peoples’ lands and territories, can cause devastating impacts on nature, livelihoods, culture and practices of Indigenous Peoples. As the push for the energy transition accelerates the mining of critical minerals, free, prior and informed consent represents a fundamental principle to guarantee that Indigenous Peoples’ rights are being respected. As stated by the Chairperson of the Forum: “We are not anti-development — but development must be on our terms and must be just. It must respect our governance systems, uphold environmental safeguards, and include equitable benefit-sharing mechanisms.”

Although they account for just 6 per cent of the world’s population, Indigenous Peoples manage an estimated 20 per cent of the world’s territory, which is home to much of its biodiversity. Indigenous Peoples’ land stewardship and biodiversity protection play an essential role in addressing the current climate and biodiversity crises, while their knowledge systems and traditional practices serve as leading models of conservation and sustainable living.

However, despite this crucial leadership, Indigenous Peoples continue to have their lands and ways of life threatened, their contributions overlooked and receive only a fraction of climate and biodiversity funding.

Access to finance remains a crucial challenge for Indigenous Peoples across the world, as pointed out by the Chairperson of the Forum, stating that, “direct, sustained and accessible financing must support Indigenous-led initiatives, institutions and knowledge systems. No one is better placed to define priorities than Indigenous Peoples ourselves.”

During this year’s session, an interactive high-level dialogue focused on the rights of Indigenous women will take place, offering a valuable platform to amplify the already strong voices of Indigenous women from around the world. A space to showcase their unique knowledge, leadership and resilience, and highlight challenges and solutions in the advancement of their rights.

The Forum will also cover topics related to its six mandated areas — economic and social development, culture, environment, education, health and human rights — with reference to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. A human rights dialogue will be held with the Special Rapporteur for Indigenous Peoples and the Expert Mechanism on the rights of Indigenous Peoples. Over 100 side events will take place on the margins of the Forum, further contributing to and enriching the discussions.

A cultural event will be held on 24 April from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Sputnik area at UN Headquarters. It will feature music and artistic expressions of Indigenous Peoples from around the world, including musical performances by Origins (Kyrgyzystan and Mongolia) and Aya Uma (Ecuador). The sixth edition of the State of the World’s Indigenous Peoples — Climate Crisis will also be launched during the event. At its first session in 2002, the Forum called on the United Nations to produce a report on the state of the world’s Indigenous Peoples, to discuss issues relating to Indigenous Peoples in the thematic areas within the Forum’s mandate. The first volume was published in 2009, with subsequent editions focusing on critical topics of importance to Indigenous Peoples across the world.

All plenary sessions can be viewed live on UN WebTV. Interpretation in all six official UN languages will be available.

For more information, please visit the Forum’s 2025 website in English, Spanish or French.

