Resilience, Adaptation to Climate Change Must Be at Centre of Decolonization Talks, Secretary-General Says, as Special Committee Begins Annual Session

Decolonization is not the end of a journey, but the first step on a new path, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said today as the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples began its 2025 Session.

Opening the session, Mr. Guterres — speaking via a message delivered by Courtney Rattray, his Chef de Cabinet — pointed out that even after achieving decolonization, countries still need to grapple with the legacies of being oppressed, which range from chronic institutional underinvestment to profound imbalances and discrimination. He also recalled how liberation movements in Portuguese colonies transformed societies, adding that decolonization has been one of the defining causes of his own political journey.

The path to decolonization requires collaboration between Non-Self-Governing Territories, administering Powers and Member States, he said, calling for more dialogue and constructive discussions. “Resilience and adaption need to be at the heart” of these discussions, he said, because most Non-Self-Governing Territories are small islands at the front line of the climate crisis.

Menissa Rambally (Saint Lucia), who was re-elected as Chair for this session, noted that 2025 marks the midpoint of the fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism. “Let us move forward with determination and unity, inspired by the resilience and aspirations of the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories,” she said. Recalling the Special Committee’s visiting mission to the British Virgin Islands in August 2024, she thanked the United Kingdom and the Government and people of the British Virgin Islands for their cooperation.

Timor-Leste to Host Regional Seminar

She also thanked the Government and people of Timor-Leste for their willingness to host this year's regional seminar. The Committee then approved the Government of that country as host of the 2025 Pacific regional seminar from 21 to 23 May in Dili, while noting that the seminar is traditionally held to coincide with the annual observance of the Week of Solidarity with the Peoples of Non-Self-Governing Territories — 25 to 31 May.

The Special Committee also heard from the representative of Timor-Leste, who said he was “deeply honoured by the trust” vested in his country. It not merely an honour, but a responsibility, as well, he said, welcoming it as a recognition of his nation’s resilience. “We stand ready to provide a nurturing and inspiring environment for dialogue, reflection and strategic planning,” he said, noting that preparations are underway. Noting that wisdom and patience are needed for transformative change, he looked forward to the day when decolonization is not just a goal but a lived reality.

Report of Visiting Mission to British Virgin Islands

The Chair then introduced the report of the visiting mission to the British Virgin Islands (document A/AC.109/2025/20), noting that it was held from 26 to 27 August 2024, and included meetings with a broad range of civil society representatives. Highlighting the “exceptional dialogue” with territorial Government, the people of the Territory and the administering Power, she said that the mission identified a need for improved education on decolonization so that the people can make informed decisions about their future. The mission also noted a growing consensus to advance the decolonization process, she said, adding that the United Kingdom and United Nations remain essential to facilitating this.

The representative of Antigua and Barbuda also recalled the visiting mission and described it as “a major step in giving a voice to the islanders”. Highlighting the relationship between the British Virgin Islands and his country, as well as the wider Caribbean community, he noted that the mission met with a wide cross-section of the Islands’ population. Many people expressed the need for developing self-Government arrangements and shared openly about the process that would be required. “They are aware of the challenge ahead” and they know what they need, he said, stressing the need for continued engagement between the British Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom.

The representatives of Papua New Guinea and Iraq welcomed the recommendations in the report of the visiting mission, while Saint Lucia’s delegate noted the role of education in promoting self-determination.

Committee Members Reaffirm Commitment to Decolonization

Committee members, including the representatives of Syria, Bolivia, India and Sierra Leone, also took the opportunity to reaffirm commitment to decolonization. The representative of Indonesia, recalling the Bandung Conference of 1955, held in his country, underscored the need to avoid a “one-size-fits-all approach”.

Cuba’s delegate expressed support for self-determination for “the brotherly people of Puerto Rico”. Though colonialism was abolished practically everywhere in the second half of the twentieth century, it prevails in new modes, he pointed out. Nicaragua’s delegate called for more extensive participation from Non-Self-Governing Territories in the regional seminars.

Fiji’s delegate said the prime consideration in self-determination is the will of the people. “If we look at recent history, in the last 65 years,” he said, it is clear that it is more important to enable Non-Self-Governing Territories to be self-governing “and then we help them”. The process of helping them meet the conditions for self-determination is not going to work, he cautioned, stressing that the process should be driven by “the determination of the human beings involved.”

Committee Elects Bureau and Approve Work Programme

Also today, the Special Committee elected its Bureau by acclamation, electing Ernesto Soberón Guzmán (Cuba), Hari Prabowo (Indonesia) and Michael Imran Kanu (Sierra Leone) as Vice-Chairs. Koussay Aldahhak (Syria) was re-elected as Rapporteur.

Members also approved their “Organization of work: relevant resolutions and decisions of the General Assembly” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.1) and tentative work programme and timetable (document A/AC.109/2025/L.2), as orally revised.